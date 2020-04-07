Commuter ticket reimbursement system envisaged by the NTA

Tax breaks on homework costs, reimbursement of part of commuter tickets and even a possible discount on car insurance could be provided for homeworkers.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) said it was “actively working” to find a solution to the problem of commuters paying monthly or annual travel tickets that they cannot use during the current restrictions.

The NTA said it was “very aware of the current situation regarding Taxsaver tickets and is actively working to identify the most effective and efficient range of solutions for customers.”

It is understood that the authority has asked the main transport providers, Irish Rail, Bus Éireann, Dublin Bus and Go Ahead, to examine how these solutions would be implemented.

US refunds

The authority responded after Fianna Fáil TD for Dún Laoghaire Cormac Devlin called on the government to relax the rules surrounding the Taxsaver Commuter Scheme during the current Covid-19 crisis.

Devlin said government should “introduce practical solutions such as allowing commuters to suspend contributions until the Covid-19 crisis passes, or to add two or three free months to the end of the contract of this year”.

Real cash refunds are in place around the world, as evidenced by Allstate, a major car insurer in the United States, which must reimburse more than € 550 million in reimbursements to customers stranded at home during coronavirus blockages .

Another insurer, American Family Mutual, has started to reimburse more than € 183 million in premiums to isolate car owners.

Insurance companies are funding rebates on a massively reduced claims experience, following a dramatic drop in the number of vehicles on the roads.

Insurance Ireland spokesperson could not immediately say whether the insurance industry here would follow suit, although she underscored an industry statement that she was willing to discuss payment solutions deferred with those who were financially distressed due to blockage of the coronavirus.

Under current law, car owners are responsible for suspending their insurance at any time. A no-claims premium generally remains valid for two years, which means that those who suspend insurance can recover it later without a severe penalty.

Many families – especially two families of cars – may find it useful to suspend insurance on at least one of the cars.

A word of warning

The idea, however, comes with a word of caution, as cars sitting in the aisles would no longer be subject to fire or theft benefits.

Another source of reimbursement is Revenue which will allow homeworkers to claim € 3.20 per day for expenses such as heat and light.

Joanna Murphy, chief executive of taxback.com tax refund specialists, said employers can pay € 3.20 per day to any staff member to cover these additional costs for electricity, heating and broadband.

Payment is tax free, including PRSI and universal social charges. Although there is no legal obligation for an employer to make the payment as well, employees can claim it themselves from the receipts.

Ms. Murphy added that even if a company reimbursed the employee, it could still request a tax break on turnover on any actual cost incurred exceeding the daily limit of € 3.20.