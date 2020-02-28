compact-airplane-from-idaho-would-make-emergency-landing-at-mineta-san-jose-airport,-one-of-2-runways-shut

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A small aircraft carrying 4 persons from Idaho Falls, Idaho, has designed a thriving unexpected emergency landing at Mineta San Jose Airport following reporting mechanical issues on Friday. No accidents have been claimed.

SKY7 online video displays the small airplane traveling small, the aircraft making a landing, and the passengers strolling off the plane.

The pilot described owning mechanical troubles and had been in the air for about 45 minutes.

Officers say the aircraft has been heading back again and forth from SJC and Reid-Hillview Airport, burning off fuel around San Jose.

Crews are at this time on the scene aiding with the emergency landing.

A person of two runways has re-opened to professional traffic, in accordance to airport officers. Mineta San Jose states there may perhaps be a several delays, so you can look at with your airline for flight particular data.

UPDATE: A person of our two runways has re-opened to industrial visitors. Be expecting a several delays as we get back up and functioning, and check out with your airline for flight-distinct details. We recognize travelers' tolerance and knowledge-#SafetyFirst! #SJCUpdates — Mineta San Jose International Airport (@FlySJC) February 28, 2020

