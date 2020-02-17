[Compact town treasures: Delight in the quirky, quaint local community of Vevay, Indiana]

In this Ohio River town with a inhabitants of just in excess of 1,600, travelers will obtain background, popular breadsticks, art, the legend of Fred the Goat and a lot more. Midway amongst Cincinnati, Ohio, and Louisville, Kentucky, sits the historic and quaint city of Vevay, Indiana. Vevay (pronounced vee-vee) was settled by the Swiss in 1802 with the intention of rising grapes to create wine. Vevay is acknowledged as the property to the 1st business winery in the U.S. Now, it is the website for the yearly […]