Companies are facing China shutdowns in the midst of the corona virus

According to the Wall Street Journal, the corona virus is forcing global companies of all categories to reduce operations, close locations, or even shut down for a while. So far, the disease has killed more than 130 people and more than 6,000 are infected.

The airlines are also affected. For example, British Airways and Lion Air from Indonesia no longer fly to mainland China. American Airlines has discontinued all flights from Los Angeles to Beijing and Shanghai. Delta halves its flights to China.

Ford, JP Morgan and Kraft Heinz have all banned China from traveling.

“This will help reduce the unnecessary risk of virus exposure or transmission and is the most prudent measure to take while we continue to monitor the situation in China closely,” said Kraft Heinz spokesman Michael Mullen.

Google closes its offices in mainland, Taiwan and Hong Kong. The Royal Caribbean Cruise Line canceled three departures in February and announced that the virus would affect annual performance. The Starbucks and Levi’s coffee chains each closed about half of their stores, saying their performance would be affected.

Oreo biscuit maker Mondelēz International said sales would decrease and two factories would be closed at the request of government officials. KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and McDonalds also have closed locations. The spice maker McCormick has closed three of its factories in China and is affected by Anheuser-Busch because some of its products are also made there.

Jon Moeller, CFO of Procter & Gamble, found that the virus could have far-reaching effects. “It can also affect consumer confidence in large parts of the market,” he said.

Travel accommodations are also a huge success as China accounts for 6 percent of the rooms for Hilton and 8.5 percent of the rooms for Marriott.

Greg Smith, CFO of Boeing, said: “The impact of coronavirus on short-term traffic growth is clearly an important criterion this year.”

The retailer Walmart asked for a special permit to ensure that the population had access to important products. In addition, the insurer MetLife avoids waiting times for benefits when people have to be treated for the virus.

The luxury market, on which China accounts for a third of sales, is also worrying. Paris-based LVMH Moët Hennessy’s CEO and majority shareholder, Louis Vuitton Bernard Arnault, expressed concern about the outbreak and asked his team for support. He said if it was all over by March it would be fine, but “if it took two years it would be a different story.”

