Companies behind Iowa Caucuses app faux pas had links with Hillary Clinton, Pete Buttigieg campaigns

A mobile app accused of the collapse of Iowa caucuses was created by a technology company run by a veteran of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign – an embarrassing launch that the company said was “sincerely” sorry.

The Iowa Democratic Party paid around $ 60,000 for the app, according to the campaign’s financial data. It was supposed to “guarantee accuracy in a complex reporting process”, but instead led to unprecedented reporting delays because Monday’s caucuses could not be sent. Final results did not arrive until late in the afternoon.

Shadow Inc. – the technology company behind the app – was launched in 2019 with support from political non-profit ACRONYM, according to a non-profit statement.

Founder and CEO of ACRONYM, Tara McGowan, a Newport, RI, native, said on Twitter that Shadow “is an independent company in which ACRONYM has invested. We have no information beyond the public statements that the IDP has provided + like all of you, look eagerly awaiting what happened and who won the IA caucus. “

McGowan said on a podcast published on the ACRONYM website last week that ACRONYM was the sole investor of Shadow. She also identified former Hillary Clinton campaign executive Gerard Niemira as the leader of Shadow Inc. on the same podcast.

Niemira said in a statement published Tuesday on the Shadow website: “We sincerely regret the delay in reporting the results of (de) caucuses in Iowa and the uncertainty that this has caused for the candidates, their campaigns and democratic caucus goers.

“We will apply the lessons learned in the future,” he added, “and have already corrected the underlying technology problem. We take these issues very seriously and are committed to improving and evolving the objective of the Democratic Party to its election processes to modernize. “

McGowan, who lists himself as a former journalist, married the then Hillary Clinton campaign worker and current Buttigeig strategist Michael Halle in 2015, according to a marriage statement from Providence Journal and Halle’s Twitter account.

It’s a connection Democratic expert Michael Ceraso said “undermines efforts” from the Buttigieg campaign, but one he said he doesn’t think it’s nephar.

John Cluverius, a professor of UMass Lowell political science, added that it was an unfortunate debut for the app maker and Iowa: “It seems to me that the party has not made a substantial investment in testing the app itself. (Bernie ) Sanders supporters are probably looking for conspiracy theories, but in most cases they overestimate how intelligent and how devilish people are. “

Herald wire services have contributed to this report.