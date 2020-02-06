Companies on the move, including De’Longhi, Dunelm, Channel 4 and Hasbro

Welcome to The Drum’s ‘Business on the Move’ section where we compile news, reviews, launches, brand changes and agency acquisitions.

This week’s big news includes moves from De’Longhi, Dunelm, Channel 4 and Hasbro.

EMEA wins

Channel 4 has a longstanding partnership with Dunelm The British furniture retailer then sponsors the First Dates, First Dates Hotel and First Dates Abroad channels.

De’Longhi Has appointed Media Plus as a new EMEA media agency with Total Mediaplus as an operating company in Great Britain.

Bubble Agency has been appointed PR agency for X2X Media Group.

Accor Has appointed The lighter group Implementation of the PR strategy for Great Britain in three of its hotel brands: ibis, Novotel and Mercure.

antidote won £ 13m GVC ownership Gala bingo and Gala turns Accounts. It will be responsible for monitoring new integrated brand campaigns for both brands.

PR specialist for travel, aviation and transport 8020 communication will promote leading long-haul airline Etihad Airways Private and corporate customers as the carrier’s newly appointed agency for Great Britain and Ireland.

America wins

Hasbro has given his global media account to GroupM.

After looking back at his 16 year partnership with DDB, capital one has namedGSD & M as his agency of record.

Tarka Indian cuisine Has appointed champion as his public relations and social media agency of record.

Bank of America has consolidated its external marketing services Publicis Groupe. The move will be done by a dedicated unit called GroupeConnect.

APAC wins

MediaCom won the media mandate for Citroën India.

MullenLowe Group Philippines added that Department of Tourism, the Philippine International Convention Center, Restylane, and Shakey’s to his customer list.

Reckitt Benckiser Has appointed Omnicom Media Group After a market review, they are responsible for the media in Indonesia.

reviews

Premier Inn has released his advertising account for review after termination of the partnership Happy generals.

Zoopla’s media planning and a purchase account can be won after five years at Goodstuff Communications.

