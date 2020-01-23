Companies on the move, including Green & Black’s, SSE, Pernod Ricard and Burberry

Welcome to The Drum’s ‘Business on the Move’ section where we compile news, reviews, launches, rebrandings and agency acquisitions.

This week includes moves from Pernod Ricard, Uber, Green & Black, Lionshare, Burberry and Branston.

Global wins

Pernod Ricard was appointed by Wellenmacher to manage his global travel media purchase account.

Bubble Agency was appointed as Submit Pix’s global PR agency.

America wins

United Collective was selected by travelpro to handle its advertising efforts in the United States.

Garden fresh has named raindrop as the official agency of the record.

EMEA wins

Edinburgh Gate won the rebranding ofSSE.

After checking his media planning and purchasing account, the film distributor has Lionshare has decided to maintain carat,

hot Has appointedPablo as a creative brand agency.

Pitch Marketing Group has maintained the consumer PR account for Happy socks.

VCCPwas named Green & black creative and strategic agency.

BWP added Bruce’s Doggy Day Care to its brand division.

Pablo has won Icelandair after a pitch against DDB Nord.

premier was appointed by puffin Support all communication activities in 2020 during Puffin’s extended 80th birthday.

Quiet storm was appointed by Nutritiously tasty in the UK to build brand awareness and awareness.

Extreme has been appointed digital marketing partner of Doulton water filter.

St. James’s Place Has appointed Landorwork with the company to support its strategic brand thinking and development.

Frank and Influence Digital were appointed by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines to activate a digital and experience-oriented brand campaign

Apac wins

Red hill won the tech company’s account Tracks, capital of Palm Drive and Business Estonia.

Dentsu India Slingshot has bagged the digital creative duties for Livspace.

Jollibee Food Corporation has started a global relationship with BBH Singapore.

Wunderman Thompson South Asia won the creative mandate for Sugar Lite.

reviews

After reviewing his global media planning and purchasing account, Diageo has shortlisted three agencies; Carat,Publicis Media and PHD.

Branston checks his creative account. The incumbent Mcgarrybowen has been in office since 2013.

Luxury fashion house, Burberry, has released his media planning and purchasing account for review. Its incumbent, Dentsu Aegis Network, is realigning the account.

starts

In a relationship with C Space,Interbrand has launched an integrated customer experience offering – Interbrand X.

strengthen has opened its first office in the United States. Los Angeles-based Amplify UK managing partner Marcus Childs will serve as President.

UNKL has opened an office in Perth, Western Australia.

