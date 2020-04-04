Companies stunned when the government begs them to create test kits after ignoring offers

The government asked companies for help in creating test kits (Photo: PA / AP)

The government asked companies for help in developing coronavirus testing kits and personal protective equipment – although it did not respond to their offers a week ago.

The Department of Health and Social Welfare responded to a nationwide lack of protective equipment and test kits by sending forms to British manufacturers asking for more.

But many companies and scientists said that they had already offered help and never received an answer. The head of a fully equipped laboratory in Leicester said he turned to the NHS on March 17 and said he would gladly use all his means to help healthcare, but they have not yet received an answer.

Matthew Freeman of Sir William Dunn School of Pathology at Oxford University said in a tweet that they had “many people experienced in PCR” – machines that examine DNA samples for viral genetic material. He added: “We’d like to help and we’ve been trying to volunteer for weeks. There must be many faculties of universities and institutes in a similar position. ”

BioSure producers and authors of HIV testing also throw hats on the ring.

Brigette Bard, CEO of the company, demanded that the government set the standard of accuracy that manufacturers strive for.

Although her company’s tests are expected to be at least 99.5% accurate, she said they can’t start recalibrating their kits to detect coronavirus until they know what the comparative test is.

She told MailOnline: “We spent five years successfully on the market, generating a lot of evidence, data, everything, so we proved that we have a very useful, very accurate test.”

She added on Twitter last night: “We are ready to approve this test in PHE. But they don’t look at it because it is a self test … This test has to be done on the UK market. “

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Welfare said: “These claims are false and mislead the public.

“We work around the clock to evaluate tests, including antibody tests, which can be used at home.

“But companies need to provide us with sufficient information about their products so that we can make the right decisions regarding the validation of their tests.

“Public health is our top priority, so we won’t run tests before they are ready.”

They said Biosure did not provide the government with detailed information so that it could fully evaluate its products.

The spokesman added: “The government is currently assessing antibody tests – potentially home tests that could let people know if they had the virus and whether they are immune, allowing them to return to work.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said this week that the government is working to increase the efficiency of COVID-19 testing to 100,000 per day by the end of April.

He said, however, that this goal did not include antibody testing – testing to see if anyone already had the virus.

The British Medical Association also informed the government that without proper protective equipment for NHS employees, such as face masks, gloves and aprons, more of them would die.

To date, 3,605 people in Great Britain have been killed by the coronavirus and over 38,000 have been infected.

