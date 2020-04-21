Companies take a step toward the return season

NEW YORK [AP] —Some companies are first to return employees to work as state and federal leaders vie for when and how quickly to “reopen” the US economy in a coronavirus pandemic Are taking steps. In many cases this is easier than it sounds.

Car makers in the Detroit region, which ceased production about a month ago, are pushing for a factory restart as states like Michigan prepare to ease their home orders. Fiat Chrysler has already announced a phased restart date for May 4. General Motors and Ford don’t want to be left behind.

In negotiations with the U.S. Auto Workers Union, automakers have offered to provide protective clothing, frequently disinfect equipment, and measure workers’ temperature to prevent people with fever from entering the factory. They say these steps worked at a diverted factory that currently manufactures medical devices.

Matt Himes, who installs an SUV door at a GM plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, said he was ready to return to work. But he is also afraid to catch the virus.

“I think we all need to worry about it, but we can’t keep us closed forever,” he said, keeping a social distance on his assembly line is impossible. Said Himes. “You work within 3-4 feet of anyone,” he said. “People right in front of you, right next to you.”

In line with the White House guidelines announced last week, some states with Republican governors have found not only beaches and parks, but also states such as Georgia, hair salons, gyms, bowling alleys, restaurants, cinemas and other public spaces. Started to regain access to. .

Health officials fear that such a move could accelerate a second wave of COVID-19 infections, if not carefully planned. Some companies that have not closed offer warnings. In a meat processing plant in the Midwest, hundreds of coronavirus cases have been reported among closely-divided workers. Some have shuttered to stop the spread.

Above all, executives need to be flexible, said Nicholas Bloom, a professor of economics at Stanford University. “We can have a set of plans, but those plans need to be updated on a rolling basis,” he said. “Predictions are incredibly uncertain.”

Meghann Martindale, Head of Global Research at CBRE, a real estate services company, looks at how retailers, restaurants and mall operators see China’s experience and how they can reopen their stores. For example, malls will not open food courts or large playgrounds for some time. In addition, shopping complexes may have a limited number of entrances to control customer flow.

The Build-A-Bear Workshop operates 350 mall-based stores in the United States, making appointments for family members so they can customize and stuff their stuffed animals without the need for strangers. , Seeking new ways to relieve the fear of coronaviruses. Former CEO Maxine Clark. It also gives workers a mask featuring bears so children won’t be afraid.

Amazon was heavily criticized for firing the employee who led the strike and demanded that employees enhance their coronavirus protection, but all employees, even asymptomatic employees, were Said it is developing an in-house lab that could potentially provide a coronavirus test. “We think it’s worth trying, and we’re ready to share everything we’ve learned,” CEO Jeff Bezos wrote in a recent letter to shareholders.

Many technology companies adopted home-based policies early on because most workers can work remotely. This gives Facebook the luxury of requiring the majority of its employees to continue working at home until at least the end of May. Then, if you can’t get back easily, for example if you don’t have good childcare options, you can keep working remotely at least during the summer.

But some high-tech companies are in a hurry. Andrei Taraschuk, a software engineer working for Broadcom, a chip maker in Bloomfield, Colorado, learned at a town hall meeting on Friday that he needed to be in the office for four weeks every week starting April 27.

According to Taraschuk, the company has told employees that they will be randomly assigned to new groups rather than existing teams, and their attendance will be monitored by badge checks. The company provided them with face masks, gloves and temperature checks. Those who refuse to enter the country have the option of not working for up to 90 days without pay.

“We’ve been working at home for a few weeks,” Tarashk told The Associated Press in an interview. “That’s strange. We write software.”

Broadcom did not respond to a detailed request for comment.

Clisher reported from Detroit. San Francisco’s AP Technology Writer Barbara Aututy contributed to this article.

