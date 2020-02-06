Companies that make good use of the platform at the Sports Business Expo

CHIBA – Starting with last year’s Rugby World Cup, Japan has started a golden phase of hosting some of the world’s greatest sporting events, including, of course, the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo and the 2021 World Masters Games in Osaka.

Of course, various companies in the country are trying to take advantage of the resulting valuable opportunities.

Many started this week when they came together at the Makuhari Fair for the third annual Sports Business Expo, the nation’s leading sports fair. The three-day event started on Wednesday and attracted a large number of visitors.

According to the organizers, over 550 manufacturers are exhibiting their products and services that are intended for teams, the public, athletes and sports venues. An estimated 33,000 visitors are expected to view these products, some of which are equipped with AI and VR technology.

The event also attracted companies that are not so well known in the sports industry.

Iris Ohyama, Inc., is a consumer plastic manufacturer that has made a name for itself in the manufacturing of household goods, garden accessories, office supplies and pet supplies. The Sendai-based company is now using its know-how to offer plastic and LED products for use in sports facilities.

Yoshinori Yamada, an employee of Iris Ohyama, who was at the booth on Wednesday, said LED lighting was one of the company’s core products and had started to extend this service to sports facilities.

“And then we got questions about other things like artificial turf and stadium seats,” said Yamada. “Last year we set up a sports facility department and tried to predict the most suitable options for the respective facility.”

The LED technology that Iris Ohyama offers for sports facilities is not just for lighting stadiums and arenas. It is also used for signage that can be used for informational purposes or as advertising.

Iris Ohyama supplied various products for professional sports facilities such as Tohoku Rakuten’s Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi, Kawasaki Frontale’s Todoroki Stadium and Kawasaki Brave Thunders’ Todoroki Arena.

Yamada said many still don’t associate the company with the sports industry. However, the opportunity to participate in the fair helps to strengthen the profile in this arena.

Elsewhere, Nozomu Omiya was busy speaking to anyone who came to the booth for his company, Cryo Control Japan, Co., Ltd.

One of his company’s core products is an ice bath that does not require ice as it has a water temperature control system.

The ice bath not only helps athletes’ bodies to recover after strenuous activities, but can also be used to prevent and treat heat stroke.

Omiya, a former nurse who now works as a consultant for the company, insisted that heat stroke awareness in Japan was much lower compared to Europe and North America. He hopes that the Asian country will raise awareness before the Olympics and other major events.

Omiya said his company had “great interest” among teams, athletes and organizations at the show.

