Companies will be more comfortable hiring fully remote employees because working from home will be commonplace

Working at home for the past few weeks? You may now have a severe cabin fever. Or again, you may have found a preference over the previous routine. If you don’t want to return to the office after the pandemic is finally over, you may now start looking for a new job that will allow you to be at home [or need].

According to a new study by Adzuna, a job search engine that analyzed 4.5 million posts in the United States, remote jobs have surged well before the crisis, up 270% since 2017. Now spurred by COVID-19, more employers seem to want the opportunity to recruit from a vast pool of talent that is not limited by geographic distance.

“Our data show that telecommuting jobs continue to grow. Companies that have never hired many [or any] virtual employees have shown that” We are experimenting, “he adds. “Standard office-based work is increasingly a thing of the past.”

One place to look for remote work: Job site FlexJobs presents a list of the 35 U.S. employers that currently have the most telecommuting jobs and a brief description of the types of roles they need to play It offers. . For example, Aetna [2nd in Adobe’s ranking] is recruiting social workers, lead data scientists, and registration managers as case managers. Dell [# 6] is looking for a cybersecurity expert and infrastructure automation engineer.

While data from both Adzuna and FlexJobs suggest that many current job postings seek technical or healthcare skills, employers have found that sales, accounting, customer service, HR, and other We employ remote employees in the field. For example, UnitedHealth Group is looking for specialists in the Veterans Affairs Office to deal with medical bureaucracy.

Are you planning to apply? Employers want to see evidence that not only do job descriptions have the skills and experience, but they are flexible enough to work alone. Therefore, rewrite your resume and cover letter to highlight, for example, projects that have collaborated with distant teammates across different time zones. Working from home limits access to your company’s IT help desk, so it’s helpful to include a list of known collaboration software and web and video conferencing tools.

FlexJobs tip: Remote job interviewers usually ask the same questions as other roles, but with some tricks. For example, a virtual work equivalent to “What is your biggest weakness?” In conventional standby is “Why do you want to work remotely?”

This query can be an unprepared minefield that the FlexJobs report recommends that you create your own without the interviewer asking a question. You may find that working at home is much more productive than an old noisy open-plan office, or you may live in an area with fewer opportunities in the field [or need a longer commute] There is. If you’re eager to work remotely at this particular company, don’t forget to say so.

If you can draw one or two specific examples from your current remote work, demonstrate how you could achieve the same or better results at home than at the office. It is important to reassure the interviewer. So far, even if the only experience of working from home has been determined by COVID-19, you can safely bet as a great remote employee in the future.

More must-read career coverage from Fortune:

-3 ways to manage conflicts when working remotely

-How to find a job during a coronavirus pandemic

— Everything you need to know about furlough — and what they mean to workers

-4 things to say if a recruiter calls you during a coronavirus pandemic

Listening to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast explores the evolving role of the CEO

—Screening: Withdrawal penalty is waived for those who are injured at 401 [k] COVID-19

Get the Fortune Rac eAhead newsletter for insight into corporate culture and diversity.

. [TagsToTranslate] Telecommuting