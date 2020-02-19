[company-at-the-rear-of-kriesha-chu-and-iz*one’s-kim-min-ju-to-go-after-authorized-action-versus-malicious-commenters]

The company behind Kriesha Chu and IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju is cracking down on malicious commenters.

On February 19, City Performs Media, which signifies the two singers, introduced a assertion about malicious remarks through their official Instagram account. In the statement, the company said that they would be pursuing legal motion towards everyone uncovered spreading bogus info, rumors, or sexually harassing their artists. The entire statement reads as follows:

Hi, this is Urban Performs. Initial of all, we would like to sincerely thank all of the fans who really like and guidance our agency’s artists. Recently, netizens have been spreading fake details, distorted rumors, and sexual harrassment about our artists on and offline. As you could possibly hope, this hurts not only the artists, but their families and the people today all-around them. In get to guard the basic human legal rights of our artists, we would like to inform you that we will be pursing authorized action against destructive responses and the spread of groundless misinformation. In addition to direct checking for the earlier mentioned-talked about malicious reviews, wrong info, distorted rumors, sexual harassment, et cetera, we check with that fans who occur to see any scenarios of this sort of carry out to email us at [email protected] to provide us with evidence. As often, we thank you for your like and support of our artists, and we check with for your continued support and warm encouragement. Thank you.

In the meantime, IZ*A person just lately arrived again with the release of their newest monitor “Fiesta.”

