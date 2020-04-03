Competition for sharpening supplies as coronavirus pandemic worsens

NEW YORK >> The supply of rare medical supplies will lead to growing competition in the United States and among other nations, in what a French politician calls a “worldwide treasure hunt.”

The governor of New York State, steeped in the American outbreak, has seized rest ventilation at private hospitals and companies, while President Donald Trump has said he has prevented the export of N95 respiratory masks and surgical gloves, a move he said. said it was necessary. ensure that medical equipment is available in the United States

The number of people infected in the United States exceeds a quarter-million, and the death toll rises to over 7,000, with New York state alone for more than 2,900 dead, an increase of more than 560 in just one day. Most of the dead are in New York City, where hospitals are flooded with patients.

Worldwide, confirmed infections rose past 1 million and deaths topped 58,000, according to a county by Johns Hopkins University. Experts say that both numbers are seriously undercounted because of the lack of testing, serious cases have been missed and governments are underplaying the crisis.

Europe’s three worst countries – Italy, Spain and France – accounted for more than 32,000 deaths, or more than half the world’s toll.

In China, where novel coronavirus was first detected in December, flags were flown in half-mast and siren attacks when they rang for three minutes a day in remembrance of the dead. China has cautioned to lift restrictions amid dropping numbers of infections and on Saturday, reporting just a new confirmed case of the epicenter of Wuhan and 18 others among foreigners. There were four new deaths for an official total of 3,326.

South Korea has extended two-week guidelines to require people to stay within social distance as infections continue to grow in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area.

During a meeting on anti-virus measures on Saturday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun expressed concern about rising infections and recent arrivals amid widespread outbreaks in Europe and the United States.

The country has also struggled with hospital infections, nursing homes, psychiatric wards and other live facilities.

Economic damage from closing doors and closing them. The American broke his record-breaking hiring streak nearly 10 years when the government reported that employers reduced more than 700,000 jobs last month. But the true picture is far worse, because the figures do not include the last two weeks, when 10 million American cast-out-of-work applied for unemployment benefits.

A more immediate concern was the lack of masks and gloves, leading to fierce competition among shoppers from Europe, the United States and elsewhere and aggressive measures such as New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plans to take non-fans use them. Cuomo said New York, the country’s worst hot spot, could end up venting next week.

Cuomo said: “If they want to sue me for more life-saving benefits, he promised to eventually return the equipment or compensate the owners.

Less worldwide have caused health care workers to fall ill and force doctors in Europe to make life or death decisions about which patients get a breathing machine. The search for supplies and bidding war among the buyers created what Valerie Pecresse, French president of the troubled Île-de-France region, called a “worldwide treasure hunt.”

The governor of the US state of Louisiana said New Orleans could exhaust its supply by Tuesday.

Amid swelling cases, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, La., Came from a unit dedicated to seven Coronavirus patients. Nurse Christen Hyde said nurses call families twice a day to provide family news, in some cases weak news delivery.

Hyde, who had four patients died. “To call a family member and tell them that family members are not doing well and they will probably pass away quickly.”

Along with blocking the export of masks, Trump announces new guidelines calling for everyone to cover makeshift faces like t-shirts and bandannas when they leave home, especially in areas hit hard by the pandemic, such as New York. But the president said he has no intention of following advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It’s a recommendation, they recommend it,” Trump told reporters. “I just don’t want to wear one myself.”

The change comes amid concerns from health officials that people with no symptoms can spread the virus, especially in places like shops or pharmacies. Authorities have insisted that medical-grade masks should be reserved for health workers and others on the front lines of the pandemic, with critical supply of short supply.

Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe with about 14,700 dead, continues to see signs that infection and death might be leveling off. France reported a surge of more than 1,000 deaths Friday, bringing its overall phone number to more than 6,500.

“The work is very difficult and heavy,” said Philippe Montravers, an anesthesiologist in Paris. “We had doctors, nurses, caregivers who got sick, infected … but who came back after recovering. It’s a little like those World War I soldiers who were injured and turned back fight. “

Spain recorded about 900 new deaths, down slightly from the record it hit a day earlier. The carnage certainly included large numbers of seniors who authorities admit will not access the country’s limited breathing machine, which they used first on healthier, younger patients.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially the elderly and people with health problems, it can cause pneumonia. More than 200,000 people were recovered, not Johns Hopkins’ county.