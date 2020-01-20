Complaint about accidental acceleration filed with federal security agencies

More than 100 Teslas were involved in accidents because they accelerated unintentionally. This follows from a complaint that was filed with the United States security agencies.

The complaint, filed on December 19, but published on Friday, states that the problem has occurred with 127 different vehicles of all three Tesla models currently on sale: Model S, Model X and Model 3.

The accidental acceleration problem caused 110 accidents and 52 people were injured.

In one of the world’s most important software updates, Tesla turned its Model S vehicles into self-driving cars in 2015 with an “autopilot” upgrade of $ 2,500. The self-driving technology has still not been perfected, causing sensational crashes since the 2015 update.

(Supplied)

The names of the complaining parties have not been disclosed. Many of the complaints related to incidents where the car was parked or left.

The National Transportation Highway Safety Administration office, which investigates such complaints, is investigating the allegations.

A decision still needs to be made as to whether there is sufficient evidence to initiate a defect investigation.

Complaints about unintentional acceleration have often proven to be mistakes made by drivers who hit the wrong pedal and were not aware that they were using the accelerator pedal when trying to use the brake.

However, in some cases, it has been found that cars have an unintended acceleration problem.

The most common problem was the recall of 2.3 million vehicles by Toyota in 2010.

Toyota has also temporarily stopped selling eight of its models to address the issue.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the complaint. The Tesla stocks that have been in circulation in recent months have barely changed in early trading despite the report.