Complete list of coronavirus cancellations, delays and closures in Michigan – Detroit News Information – News Information

Southfield (Up News Info DETROIT) – Due to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States, efforts to curb the spread of Coronavirus have been accomplished through online transitions or closures of some Michigan schools, as well as the cancellation or postponement of Michigan events on a large scale.

The following is a list of these school cancellations and closures.

Up News Info 62 recommends that you review the school events and websites that you do not see on this list if we were not aware of these cancellations.

School closure:

Ann Arbor School District – Half Day for Students Friday

Bloomfield Hills School District – Closed Wednesday

Grosse Pointe Public Schools: Closed Friday (staff must report)

Hamtramck Public Schools: Closed Friday (staff must report)

Rochester Community Schools: Closed Friday (staff must report)

Trenton Public Schools – Closes Friday

West Bloomfield School District – Closed Friday (Things to Report)

Bishop Foley Catholic High – Friday

Cabrini Elementary & Middle – Closed until Monday

Cabrini High – Closed until Monday

Prep College Senior Consortium – closed Friday (staff must report)

Detroit Academy of Sciences and Sciences – Friday closed (staff must report)

Detroit Collegiate High School – Closed Friday (staff must report)

Detroit Leadership Academy – Closing Friday

Divine Primary Kids – Closed until Monday

Divine High Child – Closed until Monday

East Coast East Related Academy – Closed Monday (staff must report)

Everest High School and Academy – Closed until Monday

George Washington Carver Academy – Closed Friday (staff must report)

Guardian Angels Catholic – Closed until Monday (staff must report)

Hanley International Academy – Closed on Friday (staff must report)

Henry Ford Dearborn Academy – Closed Friday

Holy Catholic Cross – Closed by Monday (staff must report)

North Regional Holy Family – Closed Friday

Southern Regional Holy Family – Closed Friday

Holy Catholic Name – Closed until Monday

Holy Elem Redeemer – Closed on Friday

Keys Grace Academy: Closed on Friday (staff must report)

Madison Academy HS Campus – Closed on Friday (staff must report)

High Mercy – Closed until Monday

Merritt Academy – Closed Friday

Academy of the Moment: closed Friday (staff must report)

Our Lady of Refugees – Closed until Monday

Our Lady of Pain – Closed on Monday (things to inform)

Lady Martyrs of the Martyrs: closed until Monday (staff should inform)

PACE Academy – Closed on Friday (staff must report)

Ross Hill Academy – Closed Friday (staff must report)

Sacred Heart – Dearborn- Closed until Monday

Academia Santa Catalina de Siena – Closed until Monday

Santa Clara de Montefalco- Closed until Tuesday

St. Edward on Elem Lake – Closed until Monday

St. Fabian Catholic – Closed until Monday

San Hugo de las Colinas- Closed until Monday

St. Isaac Catholic Jogues – Closed until Monday

St. John Lutheran-Rochester- Closed on Friday (staff must report)

St. Linus Catholic – Closed until Monday

St. Mary’s School – St. Clair- Closed by Monday (things to report)

St. Michael Catholic-Livonia- Closed Friday

St. Regis Catholic – Closed until Monday (staff must report)

St. Stephen’s Catholic-Boston New- Closes until Monday

Tipton Academy: Closed Friday (staff must report)

TOFM Chapel Hill- Closed on Friday (staff must report)

UPAD-Univ Circle Prep A and D – Closed on Friday (staff must report)

Uni Prep Science and Matath- UPSM- Closed on Friday (things to report)

University of Prespa Academy – UPA – Closed on Friday (things to report)

Voyageur Academy – Closed on Friday (things to report)

Voyageur College Prep – Closed on Friday (things to report)

West Village Academy – Closed on Friday

universities

Michigan State University has suspended face-to-face classes until April 20.

Central Michigan University will change classes online after spring break until March 20. March 19th.

The Michigan University of Technology suspended classrooms, effective March 16 to April 17.

Classrooms at Wayne State University canceled March 16-22. Classes that were scheduled to be online during this period will continue as scheduled. Distance learning for all classes begins on March 23.

Oakland University has suspended all classes face-to-face and will be replaced by distance learning, effective March 16-April 25. All presentations and events are suspended and / or postponed to the public until the end of the semester.

The University of Michigan will cancel classes on Thursdays and Fridays before the online tutorials start March 16 through April 21.

The University of Western Michigan has suspended instruction inside personas on Thursdays and Fridays. The university will provide distance education from March 16 to April 3, for all locations.

Saginaw State University has suspended face-to-face instruction from March 16 to April 17.

Eastern Michigan University has interrupted classroom lessons beginning March 12 and 31.

Grand Valley State University has canceled classes March 12-15. Distance learning will begin on March 16, at least until March 29.

Washtenaw Community College has canceled classes until March 14. On-site courses will be suspended and replaced with alternative instruction from March 16 to April 6.

Concord University, Ann Arbor, has suspended face-to-face instruction starting March 16 (or March 23 for those on spring break). Alternative class submission will continue at least April 13th.

Macomb Community College has suspended in-person classes March 12-22. Current online classes and external clinical rotations will continue as scheduled and will not be affected by suspension. All events involving more than 100 participants by April 12 have been canceled.

Wayne County Community College has suspended classes in the classroom starting at 4 p.m. March 12-22. Online classes and clinics abroad will continue as usual. Starting March 23, all face-to-face classes will have transferred to alternative teaching methods.

Sports:

The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) has suspended all winter tournaments, effective immediately and indefinitely.

The NCAA has canceled this year’s men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

WWE moved Smackdown this Friday night from the Little Caesar Arena in Detroit to the company’s training facility in Orlando.

The NBA has suspended the season indefinitely

The NHL has suspended the season indefinitely

The MLS season has been on hold for 30 days.

MLB opening day delayed by at least 2 weeks (spring training has suspended play)

The Detroit City Football Club and the Independent National Football Association have announced a league-wide suspension for 30 days with immediate effect.

The Michigan Special Olympics has canceled the state basketball final and suspended all events until March 31.

CONCERT / FAIRS / THEATER

The Zac Brown Band scheduled for March 14 at Little Caesars Arena has been postponed.

The Ann Arbor Monroe Street Fair, scheduled for April 4, has been postponed until fall.

The Detroit Chamber Music Society canceled three concerts scheduled for this weekend with Curtis musicians on tour.

JETFest 2020 – The Seymour J. and Ethel S. Frank New Works Festival scheduled for March 15, 22 and 29 at Lake Wall will be postponed until summer.

Little Big Town adjourned the show from March 12 at the Fox Theater in Detroit until October 1.

The Farmington Grand Film Festival scheduled for March 19 and 22 has been postponed.

The remaining performances of “Lungs, cit; until March 15 at the Kickshaw Theater in Ann Arbor have been canceled.

Cabin Fever Jazz Festival with Alexander Znjic in Dearborn on March 21 has been canceled.

“Arabic to English, quote; scheduled to open March 20 at the NOVA Theater in Ann Arbor is scheduled for August 7-30.

The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra has suspended concerts on March 14, 15, 21 and 23.

The 35th Annual Irish Festival scheduled for March 17 at the Westland Greek Cultural Center has been canceled.

The Kerrytown Concert House in Ann Arbor has canceled all performances by the end of March and April 18th.

Blake Shelton postponed his performance on March 21 at Little Caesars Arena. Previously purchased tickets will be honored on the scheduled date to be announced in the spring of 2021, and refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

Frankie Valli and The Four Season have postponed their March 20 concert at The Colosseum in Caesars Windsor.

Harlem Dance Theater performances at the Detroit Opera House from March 13-15 have been canceled.

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra cancels concerts and public events until March 17 at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center.

The Magic Bag will close its doors after tonight (March 12) until further notice.

MEETINGS

The Municipal Education Council with Governor Gretchen Whitmer is canceled March 11 at Canton School. The event will be planned.

The 2020 MPA Convention scheduled for March 11-13 at Dearborn Inn in Dearborn has been postponed.

The Detroit Food 2020 Summit scheduled for March 12-13 at the Benson and Edith Ford Conference Center in Detroit has been postponed until fall.

When we all vote with Michelle Obama, scheduled for March 27 at the University of Detroit, Mercy is canceled.

Getting the news: An interactive media reading workshop, scheduled for March 18 at the Detroit Public Library in Detroit has been postponed.

Michigan’s Democratic Heritage Dinner, scheduled for March 20 at the Lansing Center in Lansing has been postponed.

Ann Arbor County Library programs and events are canceled indefinitely. Room reservations, meeting room reservations and partnership programs are also canceled. All sites will remain open to the public with normal opening hours.

The Michigan Fashion Summit at the University of Michigan Stephen M. Ross School of Business scheduled for March 20 has been canceled.

Al, the Big Data and Analytics Summit scheduled for March 19-20 at Wayne State University is scheduled for October 19-20.

The CultureSource members roundtable and CEO scheduled for March 12 in Detroit has been canceled.

The Sterling Heights opioid council scheduled for March 12 by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has been canceled.

The City of Sterling Heights has canceled all live programming and activities planned at the Old Center, Community Center, Lirbary and Nature Center by March 31.

The Livonia City Council luncheon and conference at St. Mary’s Cultural Center for March 18 have been canceled.

The Grants Workshop hosted by Representative Haley Stevens for March 19 at Novi Public Library has been postponed.

2020 Michigan in perspective: The Local History Conference hosted by the Michigan Historical Association in Sterling Heights from March 27-28 is canceled.

OTHER EVENTS:

The St. Patrick’s Day parade scheduled for March 15 in Detroit has been canceled.

Sterling Heights Cancels Old Center, Community Center, Library and Nature Center activities by March 31

The Marche du Nain Rouge, scheduled for March 22 at Detroit’s Corridor Cass, has been canceled.

The Detroit Zen Center and Living Zen Organics in Hamtramck will be temporarily closed, effective immediately, by the end of March. Some events in April have been canceled.

Ann Arbor FestiFOOLS family visits scheduled for March 14 and the Wild Creatures Hat Creatures Workshop from March 21-22 have been canceled.

The Carmela Food & Wine event scheduled for March 23 at Fraser has been postponed.

Southeast Michigan’s Junior Achievement has canceled the high school career exhibition event event at Ultimate Soccer Arenas and the Fillmore Business Hall of Fame event, both scheduled for March 12th.

CARE’s Southeastern Michigan annual care of a Taste Fundraiser scheduled for April 21 at the GM Heritage Center in Sterling Heights has been canceled.

The Ford House at Grosse Pointe Shores is closed to all visitors until further notice.

Detroit Kresge Arts and the Kresge Foundation postponed the April 10 celebration of the outstanding Kresge 2020 artist Marie Woo that was planned in Detroit.

The opening reception for the MFA thesis exhibition scheduled for March 13 in Ann Arbor was canceled. The exhibition will be open during regular gallery hours.

Wasserman Projects Opening Reception for its 2020 Spring Exhibitions with Dorota & Steve Coy & # 39; s – The Five Realms, and Adrian Wong’s – Plates, Grates, Poles, Rocks, Plants and Veggies scheduled for March 13 has been canceled.

The Midwest Fly Fishing Exhibition scheduled for March 14-15 at the Macomb Community College Sports and Exhibition Center in Warren has been canceled.

The 15th Annual Fallen Fund and Injured Soldiers and Dinner scheduled for March 28 at the MGM Great Hall in Detroit has been postponed.

Monster Jam scheduled for March 25-26 at Ford Field in Detroit has been postponed until July 25-26. The locations of the locations and parts will be the same.

Northville Art House has rebuilt the Young Artists Forensic Arts Fair, originally established March 14-May 9 at Northville First Presbyterian Church.

DTE’s Beacon Park has canceled all events scheduled until March, including St. Patrick’s Day (March 14), game night on Friday (March 20; will be scheduled),

All events at Beacon Park in Detroit have been canceled until further notice.