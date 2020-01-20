Complete list of Screen Actors Guild Awards winners

LOS ANGELES (AP) – An incomplete list of the winners of the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which were presented at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday:

MOVIE

Actress: Renée Zellwegger, “Judy”

Actors: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Ensemble: “Parasite”

Actress in a Supporting Role: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Actor in a supporting role: Brad Pitt, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Stunt ensemble: “Avengers: Endgame”

WATCH TV

Actor in a comedy series: Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Actress in a comedy series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Comedy series ensemble: “The wonderful woman Maisel”

Actor in a drama series: Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Actress in a drama series: Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Drama series ensemble: “The Crown”

Actor in a television film or limited series: Sam Rockwell, “Fosse / Verson”

Actress in a limited TV movie or series: Michelle Williams, “Fosse / Verdon”

TV stunt ensemble: “Game of Thrones”

