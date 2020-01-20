Complete list of Screen Actors Guild Awards winners

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A full list of the winners of the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, given at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday:
MOVIE
Actress: Renée Zellwegger, “Judy”
Actors: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Ensemble: “Parasite”
Actress in a Supporting Role: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Actor in a supporting role: Brad Pitt, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”
Stunt ensemble: “Avengers: Endgame”
WATCH TV
Actor in a comedy series: Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Actress in a comedy series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”
Comedy series ensemble: “The wonderful woman Maisel”
Actor in a drama series: Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
Actress in a drama series: Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Drama series ensemble: “The Crown”
Actor in a television film or limited series: Sam Rockwell, “Fosse / Verson”
Actress in a limited TV movie or series: Michelle Williams, “Fosse / Verdon”
TV stunt ensemble: “Game of Thrones”
___
Lifetime achievement: Robert De Niro
