Complete set of cards for Mike Hilton against Baldimir Hernandez in cruiser weight

RINGSIDE 23/01/2020

This Saturday evening at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, Silver Bow will present ChampBox 1 with an exciting heptathlon card.

Former Golden Gloves champion and undefeated cruiserweight Mike Hilton will face off in a six-round battle with Baldimir Hernandez at the Main Event.

Hilton of Trenton has a 9-0 record with seven knockouts. The 33-year-old Hilton is a four-year-old professional who is fighting in his hometown for the third time.

Hilton makes a technical decision on Hector Perez on March 10, 2018 in Atlantic City.

Hernandez of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, is a veteran who has a record 20 to 14 with 18 KOs.

The 34-year-old Hernandez is a 14-year-old professional who has won his first 14 fights. He defeated Jose Luis Cruz (37: 4-2) and Carlos Lira (1-0) and suffered a defeat against Siarhei Novlkau in West Palm Beach, Florida on August 31, 2018.

In the co-feature, Trenton’s own rising welterweight Shinard Bunch Fabian Lyimo will fight in a six-round welterweight competition.

Bunch of Trenton has a 6-1 record with five KOs. The 20-year-old bunch has won three fights in a row and jumps back into the ring after his break in round 6 against Dennis Okoth on January 11 in Atlantic City.

Tanzania’s Lyimo has a record of 23-11-2 with 15 KOs. 37-year-old Lyimo is a 13-year-old professional who has defeated Makali Wawe (3-0), Edmund Ntalentale (1-0), Fadhili Awadh (1-0) and Omar Minyagi (3-0). Lyimo is defeated by Jose Roman on October 24 in Brooklyn.

Also in six-round battles:

Frederic Julan (11-0, 9 KOs) from Brooklyn meets Fidel Munoz (39-21-1, 31 KOs) from Barranquilla, Colombia in a light heavyweight fight.

Chris Thomas from Beachwood, NJ (14-1-1, 9 KOs) fights in a light heavyweight fight against Engleberto Valenzuela (12 = 16, 3 KOs) from Sonora, Mexico.

In four-round battles:

LaQuan Evans (2-1, 1 KO) from Philadelphia battles Alberto Delgado (1-9-4, 1 KO) from Roanoke, VA in a middleweight fight.

Mike Moore (1-1) from nearby Bristol, PA, meets Jakub Sowirko (1-0) from Trenton in a cruiserweight fight.

Quaseem Carter (2-0, 2 KOs) from Orange, NJ faces an opponent to be announced.

Locals Zaire Gross, Kevin Alexander and Jabbar Abercrombie mark the amateur part of the map.

Tickets for this special boxing night are $ 25, $ 39, $ 59, $ 79 and the first two rows are $ 99.