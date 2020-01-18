Complete talkSPORT comment and confirmed team news

Promoters of hope Fulham moderate tonight in the form of Middlesbrough and talkSPORT 2 will bring you exclusive coverage of the championship duel.
Fulham, who won the last time in Hull, finished third that night with a win.
getty
Scott Parkers Fulham face Middlesbrough tonight
Boro have recently impressed, winning four of their last five games to advance to 16th place in the table.
The second leg in October ended goalless, but who will be ahead of the game tonight?
still in contact
Fulham narrowly wins against Leeds and West Brom
PROBLEM
Derby is billed by the EFL in accordance with the rules for financial fair play
MOOSE PUSHED
Hull reveals that they previously muted talkSPORT’s Moose on Twitter
LIMBRIN ‘ON
The Australian Mauricio Pochettino student assists Ian Holloway in Grimsby
ASKED
Premier League and championship teams are looking for David Alaba’s cousin
irked
Simon Jordan describes Oli McBurnie as “idiots” to make “masturbatory gestures” with fans
transfer battle
Wolves and Palace join Rangers and Celtic in battle to sign an English starlet
move quickly
AFC Wimbledon wants to conclude a new, improved deal for the youngster with great interest
Oops
Sunderland cancel controversial tweet announcing the signing of the former Rangers striker
turn on
Third round of the FA Trophy confirmed: plus details on the fifth round of the FA vase
Fulham vs Middlesbrough: how to listen
The championship tie will begin on Friday, January 17th at 7.45pm.
Craven Cottage’s full commentary will be broadcast exclusively on talkSPORT 2. Our reporting begins at 6:00 p.m.
Nigel Adderley and Martin Allen will bring you the entire setup and live commentary.
To tune in just click here for the live stream or click on the radio player below.
Fulham vs Middlesbrough: what was said?
Fulham v Middlesbrough: team news
Fulham: Rodak, Odoi, Hector, Ream, Bryan, Onomah, McDonald, Cairney, Knockaert, Reid, Ivan Cavaleiro
Subs: Bettinelli, Mawson, Johansen, Arter, Christie, De La Torre, Stansfield
Middlesbrough: Pears, Howson, McNair, Roast, Spence, Clayton, Saville, Coulson, Roberts, Gestede, Tavernier
Subs: Mejias, Fletcher, Nmecha, Johnson, Wood-Gordon, Flügel, Liddle.
The best contributions from talkSPORT from 2019 – top guests, brilliant callers and bad singing!