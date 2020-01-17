Complete talkSPORT commentary on today’s championship fight

Promoters of hope Fulham moderate tonight in the form of Middlesbrough and talkSPORT 2 will bring you exclusive coverage of the championship duel.

Fulham, who won the last time in Hull, finished third that night with a win.

Scott Parkers Fulham face Middlesbrough tonight

Boro have recently impressed, winning four of their last five games to advance to 16th place in the table.

The second leg in October ended goalless, but who will be ahead of the game tonight?

Fulham vs Middlesbrough: how to listen

The championship tie will begin on Friday, January 17th at 7.45pm.

Craven Cottage’s full commentary will be broadcast exclusively on talkSPORT 2. Our reporting begins at 6:00 p.m.

Nigel Adderley and Martin Allen will bring you the entire setup and live commentary.

To tune in just click here for the live stream or click on the radio player below.

Fulham vs Middlesbrough: what was said?

Fulham v Middlesbrough: team news

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic will be out tonight after the Serb injured his ankle in Saturday’s win in Hull.

The West Londoners also have to do without the injured duo Harrison Reed and Aboubakar Kamara.

Middlesbrough, who lost to Tottenham in the FA Cup on Tuesday, will be without Britt Assombalonga and Daniel Ayala, both of whom have ankle problems.

Ryan Shotton, George Friend and Anfernee Dijksteel are left out.

