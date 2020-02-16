By
Jane Roberts
Up-to-date: February 16, 2020 2: 12 PM CT |
Released: February 16, 2020 four: 00 AM CT
IAC Associates
Dr. David Stern
Baptist Memorial Wellness Care Corp.
Baptist Center of Excellence in Habit Medicine
Electronic mail Editions
Indication up for our morning and night editions, plus breaking information.
-
1.
Tomeka Hart breaks silence about serving as juror on Roger Stone trial
-
2.
Daisy’s Cafe blooms with ox tails, ham hocks and neck bones
-
3.
Trump reacts to Hart Fb submit on Stone trial
-
four.
Calkins: If only that block had been a charge
-
five.
GPAC at 25 provides ‘dizzying’ lineup of nationwide, international acts