Complete undercard set for February 22nd in Las Vegas

RINGSIDE 07/02/2020

An exciting line of aspiring stars will step into the ring and head to a highly anticipated rematch between undefeated WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and undefeated world champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury as headliner of a historic PPV Major event will take place Saturday, February 22 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

In Wilder vs. Fury II Prelims faces Subriel Matias, a hard-hitting, undefeated contender, against Petros Ananyan, and Amir Imam, a super-light contender, against Javier Molina.

The preliminary rounds start at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4: 30 p.m. PT at FS1, ESPNEWS and in Spanish at FOX Deportes and ESPN3. The coverage of ESPNEWS changes to ESPN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

The PPV Wilder vs. Fury II starts at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT and shows former heavyweight world champion Charles Martin, who qualifies against former title challenger Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington for a 12-round IBF heavyweight title eliminator in the co-main event.

WBO featherweight junior world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete, including “The Mexican Iron Man”, will defend his title in the PPV fight against Philippine competitor Jeo Santisima. At the PPV kick-off, the welterweight sensation Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora meets Australian Daniel Lewis, who was unbeaten in a 10-round fight in 2016.

Tickets for the event are available now and can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com or www.axs.com. The event is promoted by BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions, Top Rank and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. A presentation by the Premier Boxing Champions.

Matias (15-0, 15 KOs) has been a professional since 2015 and has stopped every opponent he faces in the professional rankings, including three more KO wins in 2019. The 27-year-old competes in the United States for the third time February 22nd and the first time in Las Vegas when he’s looking for a big 2020 debut.

Born in Puerto Rico, Fajardo meets 31-year-old Ananyan (14-2-2, 7 KOs), who made his U.S. debut in December 2019 and narrowly lost a decision against Kareem Martin after losing Arkadi Harutyunyan last Game defeated April 2019. Ananyan, born in Abovyan, Armenia, and training in Houston, Texas, was unbeaten in his first 15 fights after becoming a professional in 2015.

“I am very excited about this fight and I am grateful to my team for giving me this great opportunity,” said Matias. “As with all my other fights, I will reach my maximum level because no matter who the opponent is, we are all pursuing the same dream. I want to thank him for this fight, but I will not let him stand in the way. We will become the fans great action and on February 22nd we will know who is best prepared to win. “

“This is a moment every boxer dreams of and I can’t wait to show my skills in a big show,” said Ananyan. “I train hard, learn the style of my opponent, his weaknesses and put together a strategy for the fight night. This is a very important fight for me, because with a win I can make my dreams come true. It has been a long way to to make my dreams come true and I’m ready to take another big step on February 22nd. “

The fighting pride of Albany, N.Y., Imam (22-2, 19 KOs) has resumed his search for a super light world title. After advertising problems kept him from the ring for almost two years after his decision against Jose Ramirez for the vacant WBC title in March 2018, Imam returned on a grand scale last November and defeated Marcos Mojica in four rounds. The fight against Mojica was his first under the Top Rank banner and he is returning against US Olympian Molina (21-2, 9 KOs) from 2008. Molina took a 3-0 lead in 2019 and most recently beat Hiroki Okada at 1:05 a.m. of the opening round in their televised ESPN showdown.

“I feel blessed to be on the map of the biggest fight of the year,” said Imam. “I am ready to shine and take full advantage of the opportunity and exposure. I had a great camp in preparation for this fight. I look forward to getting into the ring and feel stronger and better prepared than ever. If I defeat Javier Molina, I’ll be one of the best super lightweights in the world again. “

“I look forward to participating in such a big event,” said Molina. “I know that I am facing a tough fighter in Amir Imam, but these are the fights I need to win a world championship.” I am excited and ready to make a statement on February 22nd. “

The non-televised, action-packed cast includes the undefeated Rolando Romero, who fights the undefeated Arturs Ahmetovs in an eight-round lightweight fight, and the up-and-coming Gabriel Flores Jr. in an eight-round lightweight affair against Matt Conway ,

The card is rounded off by the sensational 17-year-old Vito Mielnicki Jr. in the welterweight division against Corey Champion and the undefeated featherweight Isaac Lowe against the Mexican Alberto Guevara.

Romero (10-0, 9 KOs), who is leaving Las Vegas, Nevada, has added three knockouts to his record in 2019, including a knockout win on the high point reel on FS1 in April when he stopped Andres Figueroa , The 24-year-old, who has a rapidly growing prospect in the Mayweather Promotions stable, is expected to extend his five-fight knockout series on February 22. He will take on 30-year-old Ahmetovs (5-0, 2 KOs). , who turned professional in March 2019 and had five wins over the course of the year. Ahmetovs was born in Riga, Latvia and fights in Delray Beach, Florida.

The 19-year-old Flores (16-0, 6 KOs) is one of the up-and-coming stars of the sport, a child prodigy for amateurs who was signed to Top Rank at the age of 16. He is already a proven ticket seller in his hometown of Stockton, California, and will be performing for the fourth time in Las Vegas. Last September he blocked Miguel Angel Aispuro against Otto Wallin in the T-Mobile Arena over six rounds. Conway (17-1, 7 KOs) is a five-year professional, whose only defeat came in October last year after a decision by Francisco Esparza.

The 17-year-old Mielnicki (4: 0, 3: 0), who is still a high school graduate, fights from his hometown Roseland, New Jersey, and became a professional after an outstanding amateur career in July 2019. Mielnicki has demonstrated his tremendous skill in successive appearances at FOX PBC Prelims and Marklin Bailey in the preliminary round show Wilder vs. Ortiz II stopped on FS2 in November before defeating Preston Wilson on FS1 in his 2020 debut in January. He competes against the 21-year-old champion who fights from Charlottesville, Virginia and has fought three times since his professional spin in July 2019.

Lowe (19-0-3, 6 KOs), Fury’s close friend and training partner, is a former Commonwealth featherweight world champion who has won five times in a row since a draw against Ryan Walsh in 2018. Lowe was a fan-friendly pressure fighter and won on the undercards of Fury’s last two fights. He hopes to get closer to a world championship title with another win. Guevara (27-5, 12 KOs), a native of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico, is a two-time bantamweight world champion who pushed the then champion Leo Santa Cruz by the distance in December 2012. He struggled to notice Shakur Stevenson last July and gave a brave effort before they were stopped in the third round.