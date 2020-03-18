Completely Sliding Doors are leaving us

Photo: Ron Batzdorff (NBC) TV Review All our TV reviews are in one place.

The Sliding Door Styles Story line It was inevitable that everything we would eventually do was “happen.” I thought, “What if the third trinity survived?” But instead of “What if Jack lived?” Well, some kind. It recognizes that there is a great deal of wonder in our minds about futures that has never happened. Thus, after the fire, the alternate universe story introduces some of the classic flavors – speculation around a character study, such as the characters we know in strange new scenarios. “After The Fire” is primarily used as a framework device for Randall’s therapy session to “dive into” Randall’s psyche, “if anything” to discover that he uses the story line. The sequel “This Is Us” is one of the most thought-provoking episodes so far.

After debuting in the first season as This Is Us’ breakout character, Randall made an uneven run for the rest of the show. There are highlights like the last episode about his anxiety or his adoption story with Deja. However, there are also occasions when you accidentally get an apartment complex or accidentally flee to city council or accidentally move to Philadelphia for marriage. It makes us feel, as the show does not fully understand what William will do with Randall since settling the story line in season one. But as with many good therapy sessions, Randall realizes that what he thinks is actually something he still has to work on.

When Dr. Leigh asked Randall to imagine what would happen to Jack, Randall immediately spread a blank scenario where everything in his life was good but all the bad things were corrected. Rebecca admits to what she knows about William, Randall, a teenager, has a great relationship with the three of her life, is completely identical with her romance with Beth and is capable of treating both William’s stomach cancer and Rebecca’s Alzheimer’s. When Dr. Leigh (rightly) calls on the reader to do this, he asks Randall to devise a worst-case scenario. This time, Rebecca confesses that her parents broke her marriage, that William rejected her, never met Bet, and left her family after going to Howard.

As a result, Dr. Leigh pointed out something immediately apparent in both scenarios: more of his father revolves around his mother. Like all Pearons, Randall tries to reconcile with his father’s death all the bad things that have happened in his life. But even though Randall can at least talk about the sins he has been trying to save for his life in Beijing, he cannot admit that he has been very angry with Rebecca for lying about William’s existence for 36 years. It has been difficult for us to explore since the first part of the topic, but it still emerged that Randall had a lot of complicated feelings about her lying against Rebecca and then unfairly growing up with her, but at the same time, with intense love. and protection.

“After the Fire,” Dr. Leigh provides some insightful TV therapy moments where Randall’s expressions are placed in context to highlight missing examples – with the same choice of a therapist with the same sex and race as his mother. Jack died as Rebecca. However, the episode does not go lazy, claiming that a single therapy session can “treat” Randall as well. Although Randall’s ideas are incredibly thought-provoking and self-explanatory, there are still many ways to deny them deeply. Even after calculating their shortcomings, they cling to harmless choices because they know they are unhealthy.

While Dr. Leigh suggests that Randall’s best course of action can be used by Rebecca to handle his wounds, Randall makes a different call. In a twisted satan bargain, Randall decides to relinquish William’s lie if his mother participates in a clinical trial in St. Louis. He believes that knowing that he has done his best to prolong his life is the only thing that will give him a real bond after his death. In the most thrilling scene of the episode, Randall plays the “son of a good guy” as never before. Apparently, this is the first time Rebecca has her own needs.

It is a deep impulsive impulse, but it is something very related. Like Jack, Randall is the one who wants to solve every problem he sees. It is not easy to live in gray areas or accept uncertainty. This led to Rebecca’s support system in the first place, even when it became clear she could take care of herself. It now forces him to selflessly manage his health. Based on what we know about the fast-paced schedule, this is probably the reason why the divorce of his family is linked to the worst-case scenario of Randall’s life.

“After the Fire” is one of the episodes that proves that Much is smarter than we often get credit for. With the Schmaltzy fantasy of “perfect” graphics, it might leave everything else, or else “everything happens for a reason” may have been influenced by “bad” graphics. By allowing Randall himself to dig deeper into a pit, this proves that our Us is well aware of the flaws of his heroes; personalities prefer to reduce this knowledge until they encounter them. It’s a storytelling method that can be rocky at the moment, but when it finally begins to give, the dividend pays off.

Critical observations

Pamela Adlon and Sterling K. Brown proved to be a very dynamic duo. The stars of both.

While Randall was in therapy, Bet looked down on HBO guards.

There are some interesting details on the edges of Randall’s sub-universe assumptions. For example, imagine that instead of taking up acting, Kevin joins a construction company in Beijing and is married to Sophie at a more appropriate age.

It’s also interesting that Nicky doesn’t influence Randall’s sub-universes. You must imagine that if Kevin did this “whatever,” a Jack / Nicky reconciliation would be a big part of that.

One of the most appropriate of all the scenarios featured in this episode is that teenager Randall tries to stop Jackie from going to the burning house and that Beijing is doing it anyway.

There is much to loosen Randall’s imagination of going to Howard as one of the biggest spots separating him from his family in the worst-case universe.

So what’s the exact year of Jermel Nakia Ron Cephas Jones?

Meet you next week for the season finale!

