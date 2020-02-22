[complicated-to-get-ready-for-samp-in-a-single-working-day,-suggests-inter’s-conte]

File photograph of Inter Milan’s Italian mentor Antonio C at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, October 2, 2019. — AFP pic

MILAN, Feb 22 — Inter Milan mentor Antonio Conte said it was complicated to put together nearly anything new for Sunday’s Serie A match at residence to Sampdoria as it can take location only 72 hrs following their very last match in Bulgaria.

Third-positioned Inter, who are a few points powering leaders Juventus, misplaced two-one at fellow Serie A title contenders Lazio on Sunday ahead of winning 2- at Ludogorets Razgrad in their Europa League very last 32, 1st leg tie on Thursday.

“It results in being tricky immediately after taking part in Thursday night. We have to prepare the match in 1 day which signifies there is no time to improve system, but we have to get made use of to it,” Conte advised reporters on Saturday.

“Sampdoria are a excellent group, irrespective of their the latest outcomes. They have a very knowledgeable coach in Claudio Ranieri and gamers of good good quality in the team these kinds of as Fabio Quagliarella.”

Conte complained previously in the period that Inter lacked the strength in depth to enjoy two matches for each 7 days, though he was placated by a string of signings in the January transfer window which involved Ashley Young, Cristian Eriksen and Victor Moses.

Conte was self-confident their Argentine global striker Lautaro Martinez would not be distracted by media speculation that Barcelona are intrigued in signing him.

“The lad has a good head on his shoulders, he is targeted, he’s doing effectively and will have to carry on like that,” mentioned the coach.

“He nonetheless has loads of space to improve. He is only 22 a long time old and has developed considerably in comparison to previous calendar year. He still has a very long way to go.” — Reuters