Compliments to “talented and popular” police officers who died in hospital

Steve Ford has been an officer for over 20 years (photo: Getty Images)

The “talented” police officer and “dedicated family man” who died in Leicester were honored.

Detective Constable Steve Ford died on Thursday, April 2, at Leicester General Hospital, after being admitted a few days earlier. The cause of his death is not yet known and it has not been confirmed whether Covid-19 contributed to this.

58-year-old Ford, worked in Wigston, on a modern slavery investigation team.

Police Chief Simon Cole said: “This is extremely sad and tragic news for the Leicestershire police and police family, and our thoughts and condolences concern Steve’s family and friends at this devastating time.

The reason for Mr. Ford’s death is unclear (photo: Getty Images)

“Steve lived the values ​​we hold so strongly.

“It’s a waste and shock for all of us.”

Mr. Ford was described by his colleagues as a talented officer and a dedicated family man.

Mr. Cole continued: “We are in contact with Steve’s family to provide all the support we can at this impossible moment.

“Care and support are also given to Steve’s colleagues as part of this force.

“We will continue to respect Steve through our determination and service to protect others from harm.”

Mr. Ford has been a policeman for over 20 years.

The chairman of the Leicestershire Police Federation, Dave Stokes, added: “Steve was a persistent career detective who was known to never let the case go.

“He just didn’t want to stop and he was always really determined to achieve justice for the victims.”

He added: “His colleagues and I are completely devastated by the news.

“Steve was just a very popular policeman, no one would ever have a bad word about him.”

