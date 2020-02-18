[Comply with Your Heart Vogue Show for American Coronary heart Affiliation]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Rip the runway to increase resources for the American Heart Affiliation at the Adhere to Your Heart Fashion Clearly show, Charity Auction and Gala!

The celebration commences Saturday, February 29 at six: 30 p.m. on 1626 Principal Avenue.

The show is made to provide consciousness and deliver the indicates to help heart ailment exploration.

Columbia Fashion Week is officers say 100 p.c of the auction items will go in direction of the American Heart Affiliation Midlands chapter.

For ticket selling prices, go to the Columbia Trend Week’s web page by clicking right here.