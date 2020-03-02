components-one:-australian-grand-prix-heading-forward-as-planned-on-march-15-even-with-coronavirus-fears

The Australian Grand Prix is due to go ahead as prepared even with the ongoing coronavirus epidemic by now postponing one race of the 2020 Components 1 time.
Organisers of the race at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne insist the opening round of the season is ‘all methods go’ with a little bit below a fortnight before the March 15 event.
Even although the race does not consider area till a 7 days on Sunday, the bulk of F1 personnel are established to journey to Melbourne at the latter close of this 7 days.
The Australian GP Company are performing with wellbeing authorities about the coronavirus outbreak, but their main government, Andrew Westacott, claims all is going in advance as prepared as of today.
“We are all techniques go.” stated Westacott in a statement:
“At this stage there is no indication of additional vacation bans, nor is there any sign that Formulation A person and the groups will not be arriving as normal.
“Formula A single has again confirmed right away that the Australian Grand Prix is likely in advance.”
COVID-19 has previously impacted the 2020 F1 season.
The Chinese Grand Prix, scheduled to choose spot in Shanghai on April 19, has been postponed due to the coronavirus, with the 1st situation identified in Wuhan last December.
Motorsport’s governing physique the FIA said in a statement very last month: “In view of the ongoing unfold of novel coronavirus and just after ongoing discussions with the Federation of Automobile and Bike Sports of People’s Republic of China (CAMF) and Shanghai Administration of Sports, the Chinese Grand Prix Promoter, Juss Athletics Group, has officially asked for that the 2020 FIA Formulation A single Chinese Grand Prix be postponed.
“The FIA, alongside one another with Formulation One, have have jointly determined to accept this official ask for from the promoter and postpone the 2020 FIA Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix, originally scheduled for 19 April.
“As a end result of ongoing wellbeing considerations and with the Globe Wellness Organisation declaring the coronavirus as a world-wide well being unexpected emergency, the FIA and Method A single have taken these measures in buy to assure the health and basic safety of the travelling workers, championship participants and followers, which stays of main issue.”
2020 Formulation One particular calendar
- March 15 – Australian Grand Prix
- March 22 – Bahrain Grand Prix
- April five – Vietnamese Grand Prix
- April 19 – Chinese Grand Prix (postponed)
- May perhaps 3 – Dutch Grand Prix
- May perhaps 10 – Spanish Grand Prix
- May perhaps 24 – Monaco Grand Prix
- June seven – Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- June 14 – Canadian Grand Prix
- June 28 – French Grand Prix
- July 5 – Austrian Grand Prix
- July 19 – British Grand Prix
- August 2 – Hungarian Grand Prix
- August 30 – Belgian Grand Prix
- September 6 – Italian Grand Prix
- September 20 – Singapore Grand Prix
- September 27 – Russian Grand Prix
- Oct 11 – Japanese Grand Prix
- October 25 – United States Grand Prix
- November 1 – Mexico Town Grand Prix
- November 15 – Brazilian Grand Prix
- November 29 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix