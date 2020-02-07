Computer game exports double to $ 200 million, but industry leader has an ox

The government touts the rapid growth of the computer game industry, but the founder of one of the largest startups in the sector says his chances are mixed.

Phil Twyford – who now has both computer and aerospace games under his responsibility as Minister of Economic Development – promoted a new survey by the NZ Game Developers Association which said that the “interactive media” sector increased 42% to $ 203.4 million in 2019, with 96%. percent of that total from exports.

In the past two years, the local computer game industry has doubled in size, thanks to large overseas investments in development stores like Auckland’s Grinding Gear Games (in which Chinese Tencent bought a majority stake for more than $ 100 million) and the rapidly growing number of two candidates Dunedin-based RocketWerkz, which also attracted major funding from Tencent.

Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford sees local gaming development become a billion dollar industry by 2025. Photo / Dean Purcell

Twyford said that the development of computer games is set to become a billion dollar industry by 2025.

“It’s exciting to see the government recognize the potential of our industry,” RocketWerkz founder Dean Hall told the Herald this morning shortly after the Twyford statement.

“The sooner we reach a billion dollars, the faster we can tax this billion dollars,” he said.

“It will take more than press releases.

Dean Hall of RocketWerkz complains of an uneven playing field. Game developers and compete with Weta Digital for staff, but only the film industry is eligible for funding. Photo / file

“A good start would be to level the playing field with the film. The NZSPG (New Zealand subsidy for screen production) specifically excludes games and directly subsidizes the film – when we compete for the same people. “

Grinding Gear Games, RocketWerkz and other game developers often poach staff like Weta Digital in the special world of film, or vice versa.

“The industry is changing fast and the government has to go fast with it,” said Hall.

The NZGDA has long lobbied for the video game industry to be eligible for funding for the creative arts.

Earlier this week, a senior NZGDA official said he hoped Twyford would hear about it today.

It shouldn’t be.

However, Twyford told the Herald that a policy change was possible later this year.

“This will be reviewed as part of the Creative Industries Industry Transformation Program (ITP). Work will begin later this year.” The MBIE will carry out the evaluation.

In the meantime, Twyford said, “We are also helping the industry directly address skills shortages through our vocational education reform. The game development industry will be able to influence training for the first time. and the type of courses offered by vocational education providers, by training new work development boards. “

Twyford said interactive media is the kind of low-emission, export-generating, highly scalable and high-value creator. It was exactly the kind of industry his government wanted to promote.

Chris Wilson, co-founder of Grinding Gear Games. His West Auckland company, now supported by a $ 100 million investment from Chinese Tencent, employs 150 people in West Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

“Whether it is game development, digital storytelling, augmented reality, educational technology or health applications, interactive media have so many social, well-being and cultural benefits to offer New Neo -Zealanders and people around the world, “he said.

The minister said that Grinding Gear Games, based in his Te Atatu electorate, was an example of a signature. The company, founded by Chris Wilson, had 114 employees when Tencent acquired its majority stake for $ 100 million and more. It now employs around 150 people and some two million people worldwide play its role-playing game Path of Exile – which is huge in China (and a company that will not suffer from coronavirus. If you are quarantined at inside, why not during your absence) your time buying magic armor?).

Hall founded RocketWerkz after five years in the Air Force and a successful career in the European gaming industry. He returned to New Zealand in 2015 to found his own game studio and now employs 50 people in Dunedin.

At the end of last year, Hall opened a second studio in Auckland and sought to hire 60 new employees to create a big-budget survival game.

Hall said today: “We are 40 people full time now in Auckland. I really feel like this is my best job. I have never been so excited about a project.”

Cassandra Gray, President of the NZGDA, praised the work of Hall and Wilson, but also noted: “The 10 largest studios made 93% of the industry’s revenues, employed 77% of the workforce and are now 10 years old on average.

Cassandra Gray, President of the NZ Game Developers Association, said that the worsening skills shortage and access to venture capital are the two biggest challenges in the industry. Photo / File

“Our opportunity is to support the next generation of creative technology companies to join them.”

An NZGDA survey found that about 47% of members said skill shortages were limiting their business growth – an increase from last year when 24% of studios said they were feeling the skills shortage.

Attracting development finance at an early stage and attracting investment for expansion remain the biggest growth challenges for the industry, said Gray.

But like Hall, she’ll have to wait until later this year to find out if NZSPG funding will be available to help close the gap.

