Computer scientist who pioneered “copy” and “paste” has died

NEW YORK [AP] — Larry Tesler, the pioneer in Silicon Valley who created the now widespread computer concept of “cut,” “copy,” and “paste,” has passed away. I was 74 years old.

He has made computers easier to use for generations, as a supporter and pioneer of what is called “modeless editing.” This eliminates the need for the user to use the keyboard to switch modes for writing and editing, for example.

“The inventor of cut, copy, paste, search, and replace was former Xerox researcher Larry Tesler. His innovative ideas make work easier,” said Xerox on Wednesday. Tweeted.

Tesler was born in New York, attended Stanford University, and earned a mathematics degree in 1965.

In 1973 he joined the Xerox Palo Alto Research Center, a division of a copy company that worked on computer products. So he pioneered concepts that help make computers more user-friendly. This included concepts such as moving text with cut-and-paste and inserting text by clicking and typing in sections.

He continued his work when he joined Apple in 1980. Apple worked on a variety of products, including Perisa Computer, Newton Personal Digital Assistant, and Macintosh.

After leaving Apple in 1997, he co-founded an education software company, and held a senior position at Amazon, Yahoo, and 23andMe, a genetic testing service, before turning to independent consulting.

In 2012, Tessler told the BBC he enjoyed working with young people.

“There is a very strong component of the excitement of being able to share what you have learned with the next generation,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

. [TagsToTranslate] AP Online Top Business Headline