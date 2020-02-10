Conan Gray announces O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire show on UK tour – how to get tickets

Conan Gray has announced a flagship tour of the UK.

The rising star will perform at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on May 26.

This will be in support of his first upcoming album ‘Kid Krow’.

Due out March 20, it features singles “Checkmate”, “Comfort Crowd” and “Maniac”.

It follows on from his first EP “ Sunset Season ” in 2018 and the album has already massed nearly 100 million streams before its full release.

He drew attention to his YouTube channel after posting vlogs about his life since 2013 and finally releasing his own music.

Since then, he has signed a recording contract with Republic, toured the United States to support the EP, and has appeared on major American television shows.

More recently, he supported Panic At The Disco during their tour of the arenas in North America.

His tour will also stop in Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester.

You can find out how to get tickets below.

How to get tickets

They will be on general sale at 9 a.m. on Friday 14 February via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Tour dates

May 21 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

May 22 – Glasgow, SWG3

May 23 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

May 26 – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

.