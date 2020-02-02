Concern over reports of killing and starving hundreds of marsupials in Victoria

The alleged killing and starvation of koalas in southwest Victoria is being investigated after several animals received veterinary care on Friday.

The environmental group Friends of the Earth reported that a “koala massacre” occurred during the deforestation of a bluegum plantation near Cape Bridgewater.

Animal activists say hundreds of koalas have been killed or injured in logging operations.

More than fifty koalas were rescued from the site, but 18 were injured so badly that they had to be put to sleep.

“A timber harvest was completed in late December 2019, when reports of the plight of hundreds of starving koalas were received,” claims Friends of the Earth.

“A few days ago, people apparently saw how many dead koalas were thrown in piles.”

The Ministry of Environment, Land, Water and Planning said they were extremely concerned about reports of animals showing signs of hunger and injury.

The department also confirmed that an investigation was underway.

“If it turns out that this is due to deliberate human actions, we expect the Conservator Regular to act quickly against those responsible,” said a DELWP spokesman.

“DELWP was there on Friday. A number of animals have been removed and examined and are now being looked after by local rehab volunteers.”

Killing, molesting, or disturbing wildlife can be punished with a fine of up to $ 8,000 and an additional fine of more than $ 800 per animal.

“We need to understand whether this has happened, whether the Spotters exist, and whether the reporting requirement is being met,” said Shadow Attorney General Edward O’Donohue.

“It is deeply troubling to report numerous koalas dead, especially on the back of the bushfires.”

Koalas are at risk from the bushfires and habitats are being lost across Australia.