Concerned foreigners are waiting to be rescued from the epicenter of the Chinese virus

WUHAN, CHINA – Fearful foreigners in the blocked city that triggered China’s deadly virus epidemic say they have been stranded at home, run out of food, and are desperate to leave as governments struggle to work out evacuation plans.

Authorities have banned arrivals and departures from Hubei Province and its capital, Wuhan, where the corona virus was first discovered before spreading across China and a dozen other countries – including the United States, France, and Australia.

Several other major cities in China have introduced their own travel restrictions to curb the disease, which killed 56 people and infected nearly 2,000 others.

“We couldn’t buy food last week,” said Mashal Jamalzai, a political science student from Afghanistan at Central China Normal University.

He said that he and his classmates made a living from biscuits and did not respond to his message when asked for help.

“We want to be evacuated as soon as possible because either the virus, hunger or fear will kill us,” said Jamalzai.

Thousands of foreign students and other international residents live in Wuhan, a normally busy transportation hub in central China with a huge steel and auto industry.

With schools, hospitals, and public offices closed and no transportation to and from the city, Hiti University student Siti Mawaddah says the city now “looks like a ghost town.”

“The current situation in Wuhan is very intense and worrying,” said the 25-year-old Indonesian, adding that the situation had caused psychological damage to her and her classmates.

“When we stay in Wuhan, it’s like waiting for our turn to get infected,” she said.

Mawaddah said she had heard of the United States’ plans to evacuate consular officials and some American citizens living in the city, and hoped that her own government could do the same.

The US State Department sends a flight to pick up its consular officers and take them to San Francisco, but warns that there is limited space for the estimated 1,000 Americans living in Wuhan.

“If not all prospects can be promoted, priority is given to those at higher risk of coronavirus,” said the department.

Diana Adama, an American teacher living in Wuhan, told CNN that she was upset about the lack of information about the virus.

But she said she didn’t want to take the charter flight if that meant taking the virus home.

“I will not endanger anyone. And that is just a precaution,” she told the broadcaster.

France also plans to evacuate its citizens detained in Hubei province by bus. The French automaker PSA, which is strongly represented in Wuhan, plans to evacuate employees and relatives for the quarantine in a neighboring province.

The South Korean consulate general in Wuhan conducted a survey on Sunday to determine the demand for a charter plane for its citizens who want to return home, while Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said his country would fly out all nationals who wanted to leave.

According to the Straits Times newspaper, Singapore has already returned 20 airline employees and passengers who have been quarantined in the eastern city of Hangzhou for more than a day after fears that a person on the flight had the disease.

And Sri Lanka said 150 students from China would fly back on Sunday in the next two days.

With China’s increasing travel restrictions in cities across the country – including Beijing and Shanghai – foreigners have advised their citizens to avoid Wuhan.

Russia has not yet reported the first case of the virus, but has gone one step further. On Friday, the tourism authorities asked the organizers to stop selling travel packages to China and to inform customers about the dangers of the outbreak.

The tourism company Rus-Tour announced on Sunday that it will transport 1,100 of its customers home from Hainan, a holiday island popular with Russian travelers, around 1,600 kilometers south of Wuhan.

The company also stopped selling travel to China “until the epidemiological situation in the country has returned to normal,” a statement said.

