concerning-rupaul’s-drag-race-and-queen-sono,-it-is-a-great-day-to-be-a-queen-on-television

Here's what's going on in the planet of television for Friday, February 28, and Saturday, February 29.



Best picks

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, Friday, eight p.m., 12th season premiere) and RuPaul’s Drag Race: UnTucked (VH1, Friday, 9: 30 p.m., 8th year premiere): Get all set to start out your engines, sissy your wander, open the library, count your backrolls, like puppets, go back to Bash Metropolis wherever you belong, banish your interior saboteur, connect with her Jiggly, glimpse how orange you fucking search lady, search sickening, make them try to eat it, and slowly but surely wander backward though saying “Miss Vanjie” over and around again. Halleloo! Camerooooon! And may perhaps the very best woman earn. Kate Kulzick will don’t forget the 5 Gs: Excellent god, gwrite a grecap, woman.

Queen Sono (Netflix, 3: 01 a.m., total to start with season): “Queen Sono will attain notice for remaining Netflix’s first African first collection. It unquestionably justifies focus for breaking limitations in Netflix’s programming, but that is significantly from the show’s finest accomplishment: Queen Sono is a person of the greatest originals Netflix has introduced in yrs. In six episodes, the collection does a lot more than diversify the spy genre, it expands the incredibly mother nature of it. Outside of furnishing illustration, it proves that range in television is most effective when cultures are permitted to make basic tropes their possess. Queen Sono is not ‘Alias but Black’ or Black female James Bond: It’s a cautiously crafted, visually excellent drama that examines all the things from Black feminine independence to the influence of white colonialism on Africa.” Go through the relaxation of Ashley Ray-Harris’s pre-air evaluation.

Normal coverage

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+, Friday, three: 01 a.m.)

Saturday Evening Reside (NBC, Saturday, 11: 29 p.m.): host John Mulaney, musical guest David Byrne

Wild card

7 Worlds, Just one World (BBC America, Saturday, 9 p.m., sequence finale): This exceptional character documentary series comes to an finish tonight with “Africa,” and if the previous 6 installments are any indicator, you can assume breathtaking pictures, gripping storytelling, and the dulcet tones of Sir David Attenborough narrating the struggles and triumphs of some of the world’s most amazing inhabitants.