Concerns about alleged lack of social distancing on the flight to Dublin

Concerns have been expressed about a Ryanair flight carrying nearly 200 fruit pickers around the country this week without any social distancing on board.

Their transit to the country has been questioned due to ongoing public restrictions on Covid-19.

A letter to an advisor to Meath, believed to be from a Ryanair employee, said that the charter flight from Sofia had 189 passengers on Monday.

“There was no social distancing on board, endangering all cabin crew, there were also 200 pieces of baggage in the hold of the plane, endangering groundhandling agents,” said the letter.

“I find this quite troubling for myself and all of my co-workers because it puts us in danger and [causes] additional stress that we should not have to deal with during this Covid-19 period.”

Contacted by the Irish Times, Ryanair said he was operating a charter flight for a private company, but did not comment on the allegations of lack of social distancing on board. He said, however, that he “complies with all regulations established by EASA [the European Union Agency for Aviation Safety] and WHO [World Health Organization] on these special flights”.

The theft also provoked a political reaction. Alan Lawes, the independent consultant contacted by the staff member, said that boarding 189 people on a plane was cause for concern.

Meath TD and the leader of the Aontú party, Peadar Tóibín, said that he had raised the issue of imported labor and the security measures surrounding it with the government.

“It makes no sense that in the teeth of a global pandemic when you or I cannot travel 3 km on the road, when we will have a million people on the welfare of the state that a flight Ryanair vacuum was sent to Sofia, Bulgaria and returned home with 187 workers holding letters to pick fruit in north Dublin, “he said in a statement on Thursday.

In recent weeks, passengers landing at Dublin Airport have been greeted by HSE staff advising them of the need to obey a 14-day restricted traffic period.

North Dublin fruit producer Keelings issued a statement on their use of qualified horticultural staff from Bulgaria, but did not comment on the number or timing of their arrival.

Adequate staffing

“It is essential that we have adequate staff on the farm to quickly pick the crops as they mature, otherwise we risk market shortages,” he said in a statement released on Thursday. .

The well-known farm was established in 1926 to supply the Dublin markets. He has employed Bulgarian workers in previous seasons.

“In all of our activities, we have also worked tirelessly to implement HSE and government directives in order to guarantee the protection of the health of all our employees. . . which includes 14 days of restricted circulation for all new arrivals in the country, before starting to work. “

The company said it supports local employment but stressed the importance of its foreign workforce without which “it would be impossible to bring fresh Irish strawberries to the Irish market”.

At Dublin Airport, passenger traffic is down 99%. A spokesperson for the DAA, which manages the airport, said on Wednesday that fewer than 280 passengers were to land. This compares to around 50,000 at this time of year under normal circumstances.