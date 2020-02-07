Concerns about coronavirus and pets

All the news about the recent coronavirus outbreak from China has affected everyone. I am concerned about the well-being of my family and friends, and that also applies to my pets! I am pretty sure my dogs have been vaccinated for coronavirus years ago and it has led me to do research into transferability to humans.

Although I have read that dogs are not at risk for the current virus, can the virus mutate or do anything to influence dogs and do I have to have my dogs vaccinated again? What is the cause of the outbreak?

I suppose we are safe now, but you will never know with more travel and portability. All information you have will be appreciated. Thanks.

Your letter is coming at the right time because you are not the only one who is wondering if dogs or pets can be affected by the recent outbreak coming from China. The outbreak of 2019-nCov remains in the news and more cases are constantly being reported. The virus has a high morbidity and relatively low mortality, which means that it is highly contagious, but the mortality is between 2%. The vast majority of cases have taken place in China and, due to the excellent public health awareness worldwide, the spread will hopefully be limited.

Looking back on the SARS pandemic of 2002-2003, nearly 10% (774) of those affected died. The virus was limited and no cases were diagnosed after July 2003. Interestingly enough, it was also a corona virus. Current thinking based on genome sequencing is that this variant probably came from bats. Coronaviruses can affect many different species, but only rarely can animal viruses affect humans and vice versa.

The Chinese public health officials have determined that the virus spread from person to person. Presumably our American system will significantly limit the spread here by inclusion, and the good news is that our hospitals can provide first-class supportive care to treat when needed.

Your dogs would probably be safe even if they were in China and I would talk to your veterinarian about whether or not vaccination for coronavirus is necessary. Coronavirus in dogs causes gastroenteritis and diarrhea and is usually resolved with supportive care and fluid therapy. I have not proposed this to my customers at this time. I hope this helps.