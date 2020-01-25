Concerns about employees trapped in Wuhan are growing in Japanese companies

BEIJING – As public transportation in Wuhan is shut down, concerns about Japanese people who may be trapped in the city where the deadly new corona virus originated are growing.

Many Japanese companies operating in China have started to take measures to protect the safety and health of their employees. For example, they ask them to avoid crowds and tell them to go to a hospital immediately if they have a fever.

However, her main concern is whether Wuhan will become an “inaccessible country” with more than 10 million people, said an employee of a Japanese logistics company. “They will not be able to get food and necessities,” he said, referring to the city workers.

Some medical experts have recently warned that the new coronavirus is more contagious than that which caused severe acute respiratory syndrome, the disease that ravaged China in 2003 and killed 8,098 people and killed 774 people around the world.

From Thursday, shortly before the start of the New Year holidays, the authorities in Wuhan suspended all public transport such as buses, trains, planes and ferries to prevent the spread of the corona virus.

According to the Japanese foreign trade organization, there are about 160 Japanese companies and almost 500 Japanese in Wuhan, around 1,000 kilometers south of Beijing.

A Japanese businessman living in Wuhan who is currently traveling in southern China said he was practically stranded due to flight cancellations.

“For the time being, I may be forced to work in another city. I’m worried about my colleagues in Wuhan, ”he said. “If they don’t have their own car, they are struggling to secure their daily needs due to the discontinuation of public transport.”

Many Japanese companies have already decided to ban business trips to Wuhan and have asked their employees in the city to work from home.

During the New Year holidays until next Thursday, the largest festival in China, most residents are on vacation, with hundreds of millions of people traveling at home and abroad.

Delivery services using smartphone apps are widespread in China, but “they wouldn’t work well because shops and restaurants are nearby and drivers are returning to their hometown,” said a Japanese housewife who has lived in Beijing for three years.

A JETRO official in Wuhan said, “It seems that many people are rushing to grocery stores.”

He was concerned about how the Japanese who remained in the city would get along if the logistics services were stopped. “We have to think about how we can get medication, food and water for them,” said the official.

Fears are also escalating in China that the infection will spread after the holidays, as Chinese health officials have concluded that the new coronavirus is transmitted to humans whose origin is not yet known.

Medical experts urge people to wash their hands, gargle and wear masks, as flu and colds often occur at this time of year. In Beijing, masks are sold out in many supermarkets and convenience stores.

“It is now difficult to get masks in Beijing. I personally think that if people in Wuhan find themselves in a situation where they cannot get masks, the infection will spread further there, ”said a doctor living in the capital, on condition of anonymity.

“If the virus continues to spread from person to person, it can develop and become very virulent. The Chinese government should take measures not to withdraw Wuhan, ”he added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has promised that his leadership will take “decisive” measures to curb the spread of the new corona virus.

Japan’s ambassador to China, Yutaka Yokoi, told reporters in Beijing on Tuesday: “We will make more efforts to collect information and provide it in a timely and appropriate manner.”

