Concerns about radio communication between two York County volunteer fire departments

DOVER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, PA. – Radio communications controversy between two York County volunteer fire departments: On Saturday, crews with Dover Township and Dover Borough, also known as Union Fire & Hose Co. # 1, responded to reports of smoke in Smitties Soft Pretzels on Carlisle Road. Things took a surprising turn when the first department on site was instructed by the second to drive past it.

Between two different posts that were shared on Facebook, a recording of the radio conversation received over 500 comments and almost 600 releases. FOX43 contacted both fire departments and asked for an explanation of the decisions contained in the record. However, neither of them wanted to speak in front of the camera.

In the recording you can hear Brian Widmayer, fire chief of Dover Township, asking Dover Borough to stage at a fire hydrant in Old Carlisle Road, just around the corner from the pretzel shop.

“Engine 9, we’re ahead of you. We won’t be at the hydrant,” answered Dover Borough. “We assume that something is due first.”

“Engine 6,” replies Widmayer. “This is boss 9. You will go to the fire hydrant as directed.”

“Okay, if you want the first scene to come in, let’s go to the fire hydrant,” Dover Borough replies. “Would you like our workers to be wiped out?”

“Engine 6, go to the hydrant as directed or you can start up – your choice,” Widmayer said.

The recording was shared on several Facebook pages, including Hook and Can. Some people agree with the boss’s decision; others are concerned. It looks like the people in York are as divided as the ones behind their screens.

“It would make sense to go to the fire hydrant because you need the water to put out the fire,” said Olivia Groft of York County.

“Don’t go to the fire hydrant. First go to the house to make sure there is no fire and assess the situation,” said Brandon Brown of Dover.

An email sent by Daniel Hogan to FOX43 reads: “I cannot stress how incredibly irresponsible, unethical and probably criminal if this fire had been a deadly fire, lawsuits would have been filed within hours as I had introduce me … please, please, please ask the hard questions and push them for the answers we all want to know. “

FOX43 called Chief Widmayer to purify the air, but refused a recorded telephone interview.

Widmayer stated that the incident is a non-edition, adding that the Facebook comments were fake. When asked about the department protocol, Widmayer advised Dover Borough and his engine to go to the hydrant to connect the hose. Widmayer agreed to send us details of the call via SMS. It lists the dispatch, the answer and the scene times. He writes that the call has been reduced to “non-emergency fired cooking” and “no fire department required”. Widmayer also informed FOX43 that the problem between the two companies had been resolved.

However, FOX43 has other questions, including: What is a log when a department arrives on site? When should a motor be connected to a hydrant? Are there advantages for voluntary fire departments that arrive first on site?

FOX43 contacted Fire Brigade Commissioner Bruce Trego, Pennsylvania, to find out what he could say about the incident.

