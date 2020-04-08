Concerts, Albums, and Events Continued by the Amidst Coronavirus Pandemi

Live events continue to catch up around the world as the COVID-19 pandemic grows.

Last week, JBJ95 announced that it had canceled a North American fan meeting. The tour is scheduled to begin in May.

Event party steez fans, who planned to April 10, designated until May 29 to comply with the guidelines within social government. Voters who have been selected for the event will be notified by May 22 via text or email.

MONSTA X’s fan signing event, in partnership with TWOTUCKGOM, is suspended indefinitely. Furthermore, the power of the Seoul MONSTA X, originally scheduled for May 9-10 at the KSPO Dome, was canceled.

On April 8, it was announced that the Hip Hop Player 2020 Festival was postponed indefinitely. Lines for the festival include Jay Park, Beenzino, Changmo, Giriboy, Zico, Crush, BewhY, and more. It was originally scheduled for April 26-26.

On the same day, SEVENTEEN announced that it had canceled its first tour of Japan’s dome, originally scheduled for May 9-28.

Live events are not the only activity of the entertainment industry affected by pandemics. Many films have rejected their premiere dates or are currently in custody. TV shows are filming without a live audience and in some cases, stop production. Some albums and comebacks are also pending.

Last week, it was announced that the upcoming Japanese film Han Hyo Joo and Byun Yo Han, “The Sun is not moving” (literally), had a premiere date, which was slated for May 15. The film also stars Japanese actors Fujiwara Tatsuya and Takeuchi Ryoma.

The various tvN shows “The Great Escape 3” decided to stop filming for three weeks. However, it will broadcast a special episode on April 12 and various “Cash Back” events in the next two weeks. As the concept of the show included bringing a large number of cast members and staff to the venue, it was determined that it would be at high risk to spread the novel coronavirus.

2 PM Jun announces that the Japanese solo album, originally scheduled for May 13, will now be released on June 10. The album release date change reflects the change to the Japanese tour dates. In addition, some events are planned to release the album as well as pending.

