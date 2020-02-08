Concerts and additional events canceled or postponed due to coronavirus

Many entertainment events in South Korea and Asia continue to be canceled or postponed due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

SBS has announced that the meeting for “Running Man” fans in Manila, originally scheduled for February 9, will be postponed to June 21.

T-ara’s Hyomin temporarily postponed his fan meeting in Japan, originally scheduled for February 23. The postponed date has not yet been announced.

Baek Yerin’s solo concerts on February 8 and 9 at Yes24 Live Hall will run as planned, but with security measures in place. His concert again at the KSPO Dome on February 22, which involves a larger audience, will be canceled.

백 예린 단독 공연 ‘Turn on this blue vinyl’ 진행 관련 안내 pic.twitter.com/rof21lRJZI

– 블루 바이닐 / Blue Vinyl (@bluevinylneedle) February 6, 2020

Several cinemas in South Korea have temporarily closed due to fears of the virus spreading. As a result, the upcoming movie “Beasts Clawing at Straws” postponed its premiere, originally scheduled for February 12. The film “Honest Candidate”, however, will be released on February 12 as scheduled.

In addition to the cancellation of their concert in Singapore, WINNER has canceled their next concerts again in Seoul on February 14 and 15. AKMU, which previously announced the cancellation of their concerts in Changwon, also canceled its Seongnam concerts on February 15 and 16. will be available to those who purchased tickets.

ASTRO postponed its fan meeting “The 4th ASTRO AROHA Festival (Campus)”. AB6IX, which was to start the European stage of its first world tour “6IXENSE” in February, has temporarily postponed the dates of the tour.

Baek Ji Young’s national tour, “BAEK STGE”, has also been temporarily postponed. The tour was scheduled to begin on February 15 in Gwangju and head to Jeonju on March 7 and Seoul on March 21.

