Concrete body under the house of Mount Eden: the owner was a `` recluse '' who disappeared

The man who owned a property on Mount Eden where human remains were found enclosed in concrete disappeared “suddenly” more than ten years ago.

Last week, bones were discovered during the construction of a property on Marlborough Street.

Police revealed yesterday that they were of human origin.

Their investigation is in its infancy, but the Herald has learned that the remains were found in concrete and that death is believed to be suspicious.

Police are calling on anyone who lived on the property, who has been operating as a boarding house for the past few years, to come forward.

The property was owned by David Stanley Hart until recently.

Neighbors said the Herald Hart was a “recluse” who disappeared suddenly at least a decade ago.

Murray Goldings, 45, has lived in Marlborough St all of his life and said that Hart had lived on the property since he could remember and used to run a family pension for them. older residents.

Police cordon on Marlborough St, Mt Eden, Auckland, where human remains were found. Photo / Alex Burton

In 2017, 3 Marlborough St was sold to a new owner.

Other street residents also remember Hart, but told The Herald they hadn’t seen him in years.

“We sort of knew him. He was a bit reclusive. I haven’t seen him in a long time,” said Goldings.

“He still had a small garage in the front which was knocked over. He was still there tinkering. He was in his 70s.”

Before the 2017 sale, the house was sort of a guesthouse – but the neighbors just stopped seeing Hart there.

“Yes, there were all kinds of people coming and going,” said Goldings.

Goldings and another resident of the street said they understood that the bank had finally taken the house and sold it after being unable to contact Hart.

“That’s what we heard [the bank took the house]. Because it was a sale of mortgages,” said Goldings.

“Our assumption was that he was gone and he had money in the bank and they had withdrawn money until the money dried up and they could not find it .

“There were rumors that he went to Australia and there was another rumor that he suffered from dementia and went somewhere to a house. I think it would have been more than 10 years ago.

“He disappeared, no one knew about it and there were all these rumors.”

In November 2018, the Gray District Council sought Hart for a property he owned in Blackball.

Local newspaper notice said that unless Hart claimed land at 24 Stafford St and paid all unpaid rates within one month, council would seek a court order declaring his abandonment and authorizing sale or rental.

The Blackball property owned by David Stanley Hart. Photo / Google

The notice indicated where Hart was “unknown”.

Ownership records show that 24 Stafford St is still owned by Hart.

The Herald sought input from the local council.

Other neighbors of Mt Eden remembered Hart today.

“He was always nice,” said one of them.

“If you were doing something in your yard, he would advise you, whether on the house or in the garden.

“He always had something to say. You would take him with a grain of salt.”

The neighbor did not remember the last time he saw Hart, but said it was “a long time ago”.

“He stayed here for a minute and then you realize, ‘Wait, I haven’t seen Dave in a while, he’s gone’.”

They described the discovery of the remains as “a sadness”.

Others have said that Hart had been a minor in the past.

They heard that he had built the basement of the property but that it was not the consent of the council.

When the new developer bought it, they were apparently working to repair the basement and could have found the body at that time, said a neighbor.

After learning that the body had been found in concrete, another neighbor said: “Presumably, he is someone’s father or brother and it is good to see that he is getting respect and hopefully , a kind of result or justice.

“The big problem for us is that the police find out what happened and someone or a family member can bury him – I guess it’s him.”

“We know that before the house was sold, a lot of energy was invested in locating it by the council and the bank, and even by hiring a private investigator.

A funeral home vehicle arrived at the property Monday afternoon. The police remain on the scene.

