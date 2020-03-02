concussion-in-football-exceptional:-fa-chief-government-mark-bullingham-reveals-equally-groups-will-get-more-sub-beneath-proposed-modifications

FA main executive Mark Bullingham has exposed plans for concussion substitutes would involve the opposing staff acquiring an additional substitute as well.

“Clearly there are loads of unique versions of it”, he explained to talkSPORT at IFAB’s Belfast AGM. “But our chosen model is that equally teams get an excess substitute.”

Getty Photographs Mark Bullingham (remaining) spoke exclusively to talkSPORT at IFAB’s Belfast summit

He confirmed this was to offset any edge attained by the crew of the concussed participant, which would have the reward of refreshing legs without getting rid of a single of its three allocated substitutes.

Bullingham verified the FA Cup is to trial concussion substitutes in 2020-2021.

“The Leading League would have to by means of their shareholders”, he included. “But I consider they could bring it in for upcoming time as well.”

The two organisations favour long lasting substitutions in the party a participant requires a concussion evaluation.

IFAB claimed it is not “closed off” to a short term substitute participating in for 10 minutes whilst medical professionals perform pitchside checks on the likely concussed participant.

Getty Images Concussion subs are set to be released by FIFA

VAR & offside variations – all you want to know from IFAB’s Belfast summit

The FA and Leading League have worked alongside one another to deliver a draft protocol for IFAB centered on their design.

As soon as the most popular protocol is formalised IFAB will attractiveness for competitions to volunteer to carry out trials.

IFAB Chair Patrick Nelson reported: “We know from the conference currently that FIFA are pretty eager on the Olympics this summertime.”

Trial data will sort the foundation of subsequent modifications to the regulations of the game, IFAB verified.