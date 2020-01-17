Condo suitable for a king – or queen – in South End’s Royal – Boston Herald

Things are pretty – literally – in Unit 2 on 407 Shawmut Ave. in the South End of Boston.

One of only a dozen units of a high-end apartment building known as The Royal, the built-in style of Unit 2 corresponds to the bustling neighborhood full of places to see and be seen.

The brownstone building, which was converted in 2015, is the former home of a Salvation Army outpost. With an area of ​​1,700 square feet, the unit is cleverly equipped with the eye of a keen designer and is in perfect condition. Bonus: the unit includes a pair of tandem garage parking spaces in the ArtBlock garage.

Built to appeal to the high-end real estate hunter, Unit 2 delivers eye-catching details where no construction costs were saved. Front and rear, the first floor of the device – with a rare private entrance – consists of a long and open kitchen and living space reminiscent of the space of a boutique hotel. Custom-made cabinets add flair and drama to the kitchen, including an integrated fridge with panels, powerful gas hob and a residential island flanked by more custom display and storage.

The living room enjoys unlimited light thanks to almost floor-to-ceiling windows with privacy through functional but decorative three-inch shutters. Window seats ideal for a dining area and more custom built-in ins sit on either side of a modern gas fireplace.

A short half-staircase is the main bedroom with underfloor heating in the adjacent main bathroom. The lower level of the apartment has heated floors, so you can hang around in socks all winter (there is central air for warmer summer days) and while the two rooms are currently being used as a gym and an office, you can use the full bathroom downstairs as a bedroom and a family room.

Open house hours are Saturday and Sunday 18 and 19 January from 11 am to 1 pm. The sale of the house is handled by Kenda Coleman with The Coleman Team at William Raveis Real Estate, 617-548-3987.

Home showcase:

Address: 407 Shawmut # 2, Boston, MA 02118

Bedrooms: 2

List price: $ 1,535,000

Square base: 1,704

Price per square foot: $ 901

Annual taxes: $ 11,308 in 2020

Location: opposite Blackstone Park

Built in: 1890, converted in 2015

The assessment:

Pros:

Cool interior

Two parking places

cons:

Outdoor space