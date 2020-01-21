Condors player suspended for speaking out against racial player

A Bakersfield Condors player was suspended for making an offensive comment to an opponent during last night’s game.

The American Hockey League said defender Brandon Manning was suspended for five games after using a racial slur against an opponent of the Ontario Reign team.

“We are disappointed with Brandon’s comment and fully support the decision of the American Hockey League,” Condors general manager Keith Gretzky said in a statement. “The Oilers and Condors organizations wholeheartedly believe in a respectful workplace and will strive to better educate our players on the proper conduct on and off the ice.”

Manning admitted he made the comment and said he apologized to the player after the game.

“To say that I learned from this is an understatement and I promise to be better,” he said in a statement.

Manning will miss Bakersfield’s games Wednesday against San Jose, Friday in Tucson, Saturday in Tucson, January 31 against Ontario and February 1 in Stockton.