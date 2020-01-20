Confederate monument dispute in Lakeland that leads to the federal court

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A federal appeals court has agreed to consider arguments last year about removing a Confederate monument from Munn Park.

Oral arguments with the call for “Save Southern Heritage” are scheduled to begin on April 20. The dispute began after city officials decided to move the 109-year-old statue from the city center. The group hoped that a federal judge would prevent the city of Lakeland from relocating the monument, but the judge dismissed the group’s lawsuit.

This move was one of many that have been discussed in recent years and has even prompted state legislators to think about laws at last year’s session.

Monuments in Tampa Bay

Here you can see the locations of the Confederate States monuments in Tampa Bay. Tap the markers for more information.

The proposed law on the protection of monuments and monuments to soldiers and heroes was designed to protect all “memories” that were made public on or after March 22, 1822. The bill was passed on May 3 last year in the Criminal Justice Subcommittee.

Nationally, there are an estimated 2,000 Confederate monuments, homes, parks, museums, libraries, and cemeteries, the maintenance of which has cost US taxpayers nearly $ 40 million annually.

In recent years, the monuments have been the focus of a lively debate. One side is angry and says the monuments pay homage to the leaders of the Jim Crow-era politics. Others argue that the statues are a symbol of American history that should not be erased.

“I hope that the move of the Confederate Monument given the Veterans Park will send a strong signal to the Lakelanders in the present and in the future,” said Lakeland Commissioner Scott Franklin at the time of the initial vote. “We honor and just remember our war dead. No more, no less. “

