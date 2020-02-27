[conference-of-rulers-predicted-to-convene-specific-meeting-tomorrow]

Members of the media acquire in front of Istana Negara February 26, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Meeting of Rulers is envisioned to convene a specific assembly at Istana Negara tomorrow.

Resources claimed among the the rulers to attend the assembly are the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah, Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Almarhum Sultan Badlishah.

Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir, Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah and Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan Dr Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra Sultan Ismail Petra are also envisioned to be in attendance.

Bernama is even now seeking to get affirmation from Istana Negara and point out palace officers on the issue.

It is learnt that the conference is currently being referred to as to talk about the country’s political disaster immediately after Pakatan Harapan authorities missing its vast majority in Parliament following Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) pulled out of the ruling coalition.

At one pm on Monday, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as the country’s seventh prime minister and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah approved the resignation but appointed him as interim key minister a couple of hours afterwards.

Yesterday, the King concluded a two-day a single-to-one interview with all Members of Parliament as His Majesty desired to individually get responses from all the MPs in arriving at a remedy to the challenge, a testimony of the crucial function of the country’s constitutional monarchy. — Bernama