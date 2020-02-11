Confidence Man announces Australian tour in May 2020

Australian electro-pop band Confidence Man has announced their first headlining tour in Australia in two years.

The Brisbane team will begin its five-day hike through Australia at Fremantles Freo Social on May 14, with stops in the cities of Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Check out the full list of dates below.

Mickey Kojak will accompany the band on tour and the show a few months ago in Triple J’s “Like A Version” with his interpretation of “Parlez Vous Francais?” From Art vs.

In addition, there is a “Cocktails With Confidence Man” contest at each stop of the tour where two lucky winners meet for a VIP experience with singers Janet Planet and Sugar Bones before the show.

You can participate in the competition by pre-registering for the tour and buying tickets for the show. Click here for more details.

The tour is Confidence Man’s first headlining show in Australia since their 2018 national tour to support their debut album “Confident Music For Confident People”. Last year the band released the non-album single “Does It Make You Feel Good?” Which was nominated for the best Australian song with the NME Award. They were also nominated for the best Australian band.

Watch the following video about “Does it make you feel good?” On:

The Confidence Man tour dates for 2020 in Australia are:

Fremantle, Freo Social (May 14)

Adelaide, Lion Art Factory (15)

Melbourne Forum Theater (16)

Brisbane, the Tivoli (22)

Sydney Subway Theater (23)