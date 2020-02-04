Confident that Democratic candidates in Iowa’s meltdown will move to New Hampshire

February 4 (UPI) – Democrats who have a chance to face President Donald Trump in November believe they performed well in Iowa at the first competition of the 2020 season, but aren’t yet sure how good they are.

Election officials in Iowa are trying to solve a “reporting problem” that has delayed Monday assembly results and has blurred the crucial opening hurdle for the party’s hope.

Troy Price, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, told reporters in a short phone call early Tuesday that the results of the caucus were being delayed by faulty smartphone apps and would be reported “later today”. He stressed that the delay is the result of a reporting problem, not hackers or other interference.

Due to the technical glitch due to problems with an app for reporting results, which was distributed to certain chairs shortly before the meetings on Monday, no results have yet been announced.

Some Iowa Precinct chairs noticed problems with the app during Monday’s tests, but assumed they were only isolated issues, the Des Moines Register reported. However, the problem became a debilitating disorder after the caucuses were completed and the organizers found that they could not log in to the app.

“They have literally no confirmed results at the moment, so we won’t know anything by Tuesday,” said a campaign consultant.

“We have no point in when the results could occur,” added Biden consultant Anita Dunn. “We are … very concerned about what they could publish: the targeting numbers do not add up.

“It’s a total meltdown.”

The Democrats could not explain victory or defeat and left Iowa for New Hampshire, the next stop on the main calendar. There will be its first event next Tuesday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said fans had expected a “long night” due to the delays, but added, “I’m fine.”

“It will be tight after all signs,” he said. “We will go out here with our share of delegates. We don’t know what it is yet, but we feel good about how we’re doing.”

Senator Bernie Sanders’ campaign, who led some of the latest polls, released its own internal polls that show it won with 30 percent of the vote in almost 40 percent of the counties.

“I feel good if we get good results in Iowa,” said the Vermont senator.

Sanders’ Camp numbers showed Former South Bend., Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg in second place with 24.6 percent, followed by 21.2 percent for Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and 12.4 percent for Biden , However, not all districts were included in Sanders’ numbers.

“We are aware that this does not replace the full data of the Iowa Democratic Party, but we firmly believe that our supporters have worked too long to delay the results of this work,” said Jeff Weaver, a consultant by Sanders.

In a speech to followers, Warren focused on criticizing President Donald Trump.

“(Tuesday) Donald Trump will give a speech on the state of the union,” she said. “But I have a message for every American: Our union is stronger than Donald Trump. And in less than a year, if that man is replaced by a very stubborn woman, our union will be stronger than ever.”

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota Senator, promised to advance the Iowa mystery.

“We know there are delays, but we do know one thing: we are pushing beyond our weight,” she said Monday evening to a crowd. “Somehow I’ll get on a plane to New Hampshire tonight.”

Former South Bend., Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, said he was confident of being the big winner in Hawkeye State.

“We don’t know all the results, but when everything is said and done, Iowa, you shocked the nation,” he said. “Because after all signs, we’re going to New Hampshire victorious.”

