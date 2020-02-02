Confirmation of a second case of coronavirus in the bay region

Posted: Feb 2, 2020 / 2:28 AM PST / Updated: Feb 2, 2020 / 2:37 PM PST

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, California (KRON) – Health officials say a second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Santa Clara County.

The new case is unrelated to the first case that was announced on Friday, officials said.

Santa Clara County health officials will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. to provide more details on the new case. We will broadcast it live here.

The second patient is a woman who recently traveled to Wuhan, China, and arrived in the United States on January 23 to visit her family, officials said.

She has stayed at home since her arrival, except twice for outpatient medical care.

Officials said the woman was regularly monitored and was never sick enough to be hospitalized. His family members have also been isolated.

“I understand that people are concerned, but from what we know today, the risk to the general public remains low,” said Dr. Sara Cody, health officer, Santa Clara County. “A second case is not unexpected. With our large population and the number of trips to China for personal and professional reasons, we will likely see more cases, including close contact with our cases. ”

The first case in Santa Clara County was a man who recently traveled to Wuhan, China.

He flew to San Jose Airport on January 24 and self-isolated, officials said.

The county said it had made contact with very few people since returning to the United States and had not left it.

This new case is the ninth confirmed case in the United States.

The viral epidemic that started in China has infected more than 14,550 people worldwide.

