Confirmation of human-to-human transmission in a Chinese coronavirus

BEIJING, China (KABC) – Chinese health officials say they have confirmed human-to-human transmission of a new coronavirus, which means it could spread faster and more widely than previously thought.

State media reported that two people in southern China’s Guangdong Province contracted the virus from family members.

Some medical workers have also tested positive for the virus, the Chinese daily China Daily reported.

There have been more than 200 confirmed cases in China.

In Geneva, the World Health Organization announced that it would convene an emergency committee meeting on Wednesday to determine if the epidemic warrants being declared a global health crisis.

Coronaviruses cause illnesses ranging from colds to SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome.

The coronavirus already has international repercussions.

Passengers arriving at Los Angeles International Airport from certain parts of China are screened.

The same thing happens in San Francisco and New York.

With so many people traveling for the coming Lunar New Year, there is concern about a larger epidemic.

