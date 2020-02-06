Confirmation of the end of the “Battle Trip”

After four years on the air, KBS’s traveling variety show “Battle Trip” will end.

On February 6, Star News announced that “Battle Trip” would end in March.

In response, the production team for the variety show confirmed that “Battle Trip,” which has featured various travel destinations on the small screen over the past four years, will air its latest episode on March 27. They added, “We want to thank the viewers who loved” Battle Trip “. We have tried to introduce as many travel destinations as possible to inform and entertain our viewers. We will do our best to give you good information and laugh until the end. “

“Battle Trip” was premiered in April 2016 and is a variety show in which celebrities travel to various parts of the world and give viewers travel advice while competing for public votes.

“Battle Trip” will air for two weeks on February 7 and 14, and its latest episode will air on March 27. Monitoring of the variety show is still under discussion.

